Mental health. On the table of the State Regions Conference the new guidelines for the strengthening of the DSM

The document aimed at strengthening the Departments of Mental Health is ready to come into effect. Among the objectives is to overcome the mechanical restraint in all places of care and the qualification of the paths for the effective taking in charge and for the social reintegration of patients with psychiatric disorders who have committed offenses. Regional projects must be implemented no later than 30 June 2023. THE TEXT

Overcoming mechanical restraint in all mental health care places, providing innovative alternative pathways to REMS hospitalizations, qualification of pathways for the effective care and social reintegration of patients with psychiatric disorders who have committed offenses and effective implementation of the objectives of taking charge and networking for adult, childhood and adolescent disorders, also envisaged by the National Action Plan for Mental Health.

These are the objectives of the Guidelines for the implementation of regional projects for the strengthening of the Departments of Mental Health who will land in the State-Regions Conference tomorrow to win the Entente. On the plate, a loan of 60 million that will be shared between the Regions.

Implementation times. The regional projects – compared to what was contained in the document presented to the Regions last March, which set the deadline at the end of 2022 – must be implemented no later than 30 June 2023 and after one month (31 July 2023) and the Regions they will have to send a report on the results achieved by filling in all the fields of the reporting form attached to the guidelines and also outline the paths to be implemented in structure form to define, in terms of programming, the interventions carried out with the restricted resources of the FSN 2021 .

And the Regions that do not present the report with the results achieved will have to return the sums paid.

There are two general objectives common to all the Regions set out in black and white in the document.

The first aims to initiate / implement paths for overcoming mechanical restraint. The measurement of the objective will be carried out with one or more of the following indicators:

– n. of the activated paths of recognition of the limiting practices of personal freedoms;

– n. of initiatives to know and monitor the restraint;

– n. operational protocols / guidelines drawn up to ensure respect for people’s rights and dignity;

– n. integrated, inclusive and locally rooted mental health services, implemented with the project;

– n. operational protocols / guidelines developed to guarantee the quality of health centers and the accessibility of services;

– n. working groups set up including networking;

– n. of training courses carried out for each type of operator; rate of reduction in the number of mechanical restraints compared to the previous year;

The second common goal it is the provision of innovative alternative pathways to hospitalization in Rems. The interventions implemented to overcome the criticalities relating to the Residences for the Execution of Security Measures will be taken into consideration.

To these are added specific objectives identified by each Region for overcoming local criticalities, the measurement of which is carried out with indicators identified by the Regions.

Summing up, the result to be achieved is to strengthen the Mental Health Departments to:

– the overcoming of mechanical restraint in all places of mental health care;

– the qualification of the paths for the effective taking in charge and for the social reintegration of patients with psychiatric disorders who have committed offenses to complete the process of implementation of law no. 81/2014;

– the effective implementation of the objectives of taking charge and networking for adult, childhood and adolescent disorders, also envisaged by the National Action Plan for Mental Health.

April 27, 2022

