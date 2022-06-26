Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting, the incredible comeback?

Cristiano Ronaldo is not yet fully assured of continuing the adventure with Manchester United next season. The fivefold Ballon d’Or is in any case no shortage of suitors on the transfer market.

Manchester United will start a new cycle next season under Erik ten Hag. The former Ajax coach, renowned for his style of play and his desire to launch youngsters at the highest level, is currently assessing the strengths and weaknesses of his squad. Among the very talented players in the Red Devils: Cristiano Ronaldo. At 37, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is still a decisive player with ambitions. But next season, United will not be present in the Champions League. A fact that logically makes the Portuguese think about his near future. If on the side of Manchester United or Cristiano Ronaldo, we are not closing any doors for the moment, the former Real Madrid will not lack options if he wants to change clubs this summer. He could even decide to join the team in which it all started: Sporting!

Ronaldo ready to come full circle at Sporting?

As indicated The Sun in recent hours, the Portuguese team has contacted Cristiano Ronaldo to take the temperature regarding a potential return to Lisbon. The management of Sporting would even be confident of the idea of ​​​​being able to convince CR7 to return to play for the Leões. Under contract until 2023 with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo will have to weigh the pros and cons of the options offered to him. We recently announced an interest from Bayern Munich, but the German club will not go any further. As for Chelsea, the Blues would also like to try their luck in this XXL file. Despite his advanced age for a footballer, Ronaldo still has a lot to contribute to world football. Last season, for his return to the Red Devils, he had done more than the job by planting 24 goals in 39 games in all competitions. There is no doubt that if he was interested in returning to Sporting, CR7 will have to lower his salary, which amounts to more than 17 million euros per year. As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo had evolved under the colors of the Lisbon club from 2002 to 2003. A club which had revealed him to the eyes of the best European teams and which still means a lot to him and his entourage, including his mother Dolores. Everything therefore seems possible for CR7 this summer, while a World Cup is also looming for him in Qatar at the end of 2022 …