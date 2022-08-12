Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo is old, Real shoots real ammunition

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is still uncertain, the Portuguese international having expressed the wish to leave Manchester United.

For more than a month, Cristiano Ronaldo has been scrambling to leave Manchester United. Crumpled by the non-qualification of the Red Devils in the Champions League, the Portuguese international resumed training almost three weeks late, something that has never happened to him since the start of his career. CR7 thought it was overwhelmed with offers, but this is absolutely not the case. Bayern, PSG, Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid have taken information but have not taken this lead further, fearing that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will destabilize their locker room and profoundly change their philosophy of play. In Spain, the name from the Portuguese was also blown to the leaders of Real Madrid, where Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his caption. But this track does not excite merengue president Florentino Pérez at all.

Cristiano Ronaldo does not interest Real Madrid





On leaving his hotel in Helsinki after Real Madrid’s victory in the European Super Cup final against Frankfurt, Florentino Pérez was arrested by fans of the Spanish club, asking him to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo. The response from the boss of Real Madrid, a bit humiliating, is terrible for the Portuguese international, who is definitely no longer popular on the transfer market. ” Who is that? Cristiano? Once again? At 38? » replied with a broad smile the president of Real Madrid, who separated angry with Cristiano Ronaldo and who obviously has no intention of bringing the Portuguese international back to his club. It must be said that Real Madrid, once again quite wise on the transfer market with only two recruits (Tchouaméni and Rüdiger) does not intend to splurge. Florentino Pérez and Carlo Ancelotti have also confirmed after Real’s victory against Frankfurt that barring a big surprise, the transfer window for Real was closed.