Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United because of Lionel Messi (media)

According to information from The Athletic, Cristiano Ronaldo is increasing his attempts to leave Manchester United this summer not only to play in the Champions League, but also not to be caught by Lionel Messi in this competition.

And if the reasons which push Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United this summer are elsewhere? At the end of the contract in June 2023 with the Reds Devils, the Portuguese wants to leave the Mancunian club before the start of next season. Not qualified for the Champions League with his training, transferred to the Europa League, the 37-year-old striker wants to join a team that would offer him the opportunity to play in this competition.

Several clubs have already been approached by the Ronaldo clan to offer the services of the fivefold Golden Ball. But none of them could match the requirements of the Lusitanian striker. Since then, the Red Devil has been pressuring its leaders to terminate its contract.

And being able to play in the Champions League but not only. Indeed, according to the latest information from The Athleticthe Portuguese international would also be afraid that Lionel Messi will catch up with him in the ranking of the top scorers in the history of the LDC where only 15 goals separate them.

Top scorer in the history of the C1 with 141 achievements, CR7 wants to keep his throne in the Champions League forever, or at least until the end of the career of his Argentine rival. This is why he is ready to do anything, even alienate the club that revealed him to the world, to leave Manchester United and find a club that competes in the competition.

