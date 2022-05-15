Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: The enormous confidence of the locker room on Lionel Messi!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on May 15, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. by Dan Marciano

Author of a double against Montpellier, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season at PSG. But for Ander Herrera, the former FC Barcelona player had to get used to the specificities of the French championship.

Arrived during the month of August 2021 at Paris, Lionel Messi did not escape criticism. Despite his enormous record, the Argentinian international has not been spared by supporters of the PSG in recent weeks, since the elimination of the club in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Touched by the whistles, Messi responded on the field by scoring a brace on the lawn of Montpellier this Saturday (0-4). After the meeting, Ander Herrera insisted on defending his teammate.

“We also have to accept that after 20-25 years at Barcelona, ​​it’s not easy to change club and country”