Mercato | Mercato Mercato – PSG: Zidane, Ronaldo… This incredible revelation from the English press!

PSG’s top priority to succeed Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane was for a time targeted by Manchester United. An interest from the Red Devils which would have a direct relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo.
As early as November, le10sport.com revealed to you that the future of Mauricio Pochettino to PSG was uncertain, and after the new European disillusion experienced by the PSG this season, the Argentinian’s departure now seems inevitable. Qatar already has a clear idea of its successor, since Zinedine Zidane is the top priority of the owners of the PSG as already announced by le10sport.com. In recent months, the name of Zidane was also mentioned at Manchester United to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaerbut it seems that the Red Devils never really believed in their chances in this matter.
The Zidane track mentioned to reassure Ronaldo at MU?
According to the Manchester Evening Newsthe rumors sending Zinedine Zidane on the side of Manchester United were absolutely unfounded. According to the British media, the Mancunian leaders would have used this file to appease cristiano Ronaldo, very worried about the club’s situation in November. After the defeat of Manchester United versus watford (4-1) on November 20, Jorge Mendesagent of CR7would indeed have approached the club to advocate for the departure of Solskjaer, formalized in stride. It is at this precise moment that the track Zidane was mentioned before Ralph Ranknick is finally appointed as an interim. Erik ten Hag is now expected on the Old Trafford bench for next season.