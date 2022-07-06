Mercato Mercato – MU: Cristiano Ronaldo skips training, he has a good excuse

Since the beginning of the week, Cristiano Ronaldo has been absent from Manchester United’s resumption of training, where he was expected on Monday.

Hours after his absence from Manchester United resumption training was announced, rumors swirled about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future… and rightly so. And for good reason, CR7 is indeed looking to leave Manchester United this summer, the Portuguese still having in mind to play in the most prestigious of European competitions, the Champions League. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the resumption of Manchester United training is not only linked to the player’s situation on the transfer window front. According to the Italian specialist, CR7 is currently dealing with a family problem, as he indicated to his club in order to justify his absence. Professional through and through since the start of his career, Cristiano Ronaldo would therefore have a valid excuse to miss Erik Ten Hag’s training at Manchester United since the start of the week.

Ronaldo is absent for family reasons





Fabrizio Romano, on the other hand, confirms the desires of Cristiano Ronaldo, who does indeed intend to pack his bags and join a club qualified for the Champions League during this summer transfer window. In its edition of the day, the newspaper AS affirms that five clubs have been at the feet of Cristiano Ronaldo since the announcement of the probable departure of the Portuguese. As indicated since Monday evening, FC Barcelona is indeed one of the plausible leads for the ex-Real Madrid star. Jorge Mendes had dinner with Catalan president Joan Laporta, which reinforces the idea that a transfer from CR7 to Barca is possible. Cristiano Ronaldo will be spoiled for choice this summer as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, AS Roma and Napoli are also very interested in his arrival. It now remains to sort out Cristiano Ronaldo as well as his agent Jorge Mendes before making the best decision for the 37-year-old’s future, and all this six months from the World Cup as the Manchester United striker will of course play with Portugal.