Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria touches the goal for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

Longoria hits goal for this teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

At a press conference on Thursday, Igor Tudor confirmed that he was expecting a new central defender this summer. For his part, Pablo Longoria would have set his sights on Eric Bailly. And the president of OM would be getting closer and closer to the Ivorian international. An agreement is close to being found with Manchester United.

Very active in the transfer market so far, theOM does not intend to relax its efforts. Despite the many arrivals already completed, Pablo Longoria hopes to recruit a few more players this summer. Moreover, Igor Tudor told a press conference on Thursday that he was waiting for a new defender. On his side, Pablo Longoria would have set his sights on Eric Baillywhich does not really fit into the plans ofErik Ten Hag at Manchester United. Teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Ivorian international could therefore be pushed out this summer. And things would move in the right direction for a transfer toOM.

Olympique Marseille are closing on Eric Bailly loan deal with Manchester United. Understand it’s a loan with buy option included. 🚨🔵 #OMNegotiations now ongoing with Bailly agents as he has to agree personal terms in case of future, permanent transfer. pic.twitter.com/YrbFFTK8wt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

OM are getting closer to Manchester United positions for Bailly

According to information from Fabrizio RomanoI’OM would come closer to an agreement with Manchester United for a loan with an option to purchaseEric Bailly. The positions would continue to close together as confirmed RMC Sports this Friday. The Red Devils would have accepted the proposal of theOMalthough they were initially reluctant.

Longoria still has to agree with the player

But Pablo Longoria still have to agree Eric Bailly. In this context, Fabrizio Romano affirms that the negotiations would have been opened with the agent of the Ivorian defender. It remains to be seen whether the discussions will go well for Pablo Longoria. But the more time passes, the more the president of theOM seems to be getting closer to the goal.