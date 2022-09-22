Mercato Mercato – PSG: A surprising actor could seal the departure of Leo Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: A surprising actor could seal the departure of Leo Messi

Posted on September 22, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. by Bernard Colas



Now playing at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi could leave the French capital at the end of the season. The Argentinian international’s contract is indeed coming to an end, and he is in no hurry to make a decision, wishing to focus on the World Cup. The future of La Pulga is therefore uncertain, and it could be conditioned by the decision that Luis Suarez will take for the rest of his career.

Under contract with the PSG until June 2023, Lionel Messi will have to make a big decision for the rest of his career in the coming months. While he has an option in his contract to stay an additional year in the French capital, the 35-year-old striker wants to stay focused on the current season, with the World Cup in sight, before deciding. On the question. On the side of PSGwe could see ourselves renewing the lease of Lionel Messiwhile the Spanish press revealed a few weeks ago that the heart rate Barcelona was monitoring his situation closely. But a third option could be considered.

Messi ready to find Suarez in MLS?

Track MLS has come up regularly over the past few months when discussing the future of Lionel Messi. If this one would not necessarily be the hottest for the moment, the situation of Luis suarez could change that. Four months after returning to National, the Uruguayan international will already leave his training club at the end of the championship, ie on October 30th. A return to Europe is possible for the former star of the heart rate Barcelona and of liverpoolbut a departure for the United States also remains possible, particularly on the side ofInter-Miamithe franchise of David Beckham. Whether suarez then decided to take the direction of the MLSthis would be an additional motivation in the eyes of Lionel Messi to leave Europe to evolve alongside his great friend as La Cuatro explains. The strong relationship between the two men has already influenced the future of number 30 of the PSG.

