Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Galtier replaced Pochettino, Messi valid

Posted on August 6, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. by The editorial staff



This summer, PSG made big changes, both in its workforce, but also in its organization chart. As coach, Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed and Christophe Galtier was appointed. Arrived a few weeks ago, the French quickly managed to be adopted by his players and in particular Lionel Messi.

Although Mauricio Pochettino still had a year on his contract, he was no longer unanimous PSGparticularly following the fiasco over the real Madrid. The Argentinian was then thanked and to replace him, the club of the capital decided to trust Christophe Galtier. The latter then arrived from theOGC Nice and here it is now Galtier at the head of the Parisian squad.

PSG: Galtier says everything about the internal revolution at PSG https://t.co/hHVcQMVPZh pic.twitter.com/atXMMymMVU — le10sport (@le10sport) August 6, 2022

A change that revives Messi at PSG

Christophe Galtier so direct the PSG and everything seems to be going well between the Parisian coach and his players. Moreover, he has visibly succeeded in being adopted by his stars, like Lionel Messi. The two seem very close and as revealed by ESPN the Argentinian would be happier than ever under the orders of Galtierbelieving that he fits perfectly into his coach’s system of play as a number 10.

Messi’s season

With Galtier, Lionel Messi could finally blow it all up PSG. In any case, everything seems to be in place. Indeed, after a complicated first exercise, the Argentinian would finally be well integrated into the locker room. His family would also be happy to Paris. What to give a Messi motivated as ever with the aim of shining in the Champions League and the World Cup.