Mercato Mercato – PSG: Real Madrid at the origin of a disaster for Lionel Messi?

PSG: Real Madrid at the origin of a disaster for Messi?

Posted on September 10, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



A little over a year ago, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona, ​​unable to extend the Argentinian international’s contract. As a result, the number 10 of the Albiceleste signed up with PSG until 2023. But all this could have been avoided if Joan Laporta had not listened… Real Madrid.

During the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi left his lifelong club, the FC Barcelonain order to engage with the PSG who got him free. And for good reason, Joan Laporta assured his number 10 that the Barca was no longer able to support his salary, but if he was ready to make a big economic effort.

Everything was ready for Messi’s extension…

And yet, as explained France Soccer everything is set up behind the scenes for the extension of Lionel Messi. Indeed, despite the economic problems of the Barca, Javier Tebaspresident of La Liga sealed a deal with investment fund CVC to sell some of the Championship’s TV rights for Spanish clubs to recoup cash. Which should have allowed Barça to keep Lionel Messi. But ultimately the club blaugrana is not going to sign this agreement, on the advice… of the real Madrid.

…but the Real Madrid board changes everything