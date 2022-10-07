Football – Mercato – PSG

Mercato Mercato – PSG: The incredible confidence of Leo Messi on his ordeal in Paris

Published on October 7, 2022 at 08:30



Arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi did not have an easy adaptation in the capital. Asked by Star+, the Argentinian admits that his first steps in France were complicated for him, citing an example which testifies to the complex change of life of the Messi family, who had so far always lived in Barcelona.

Lack of extension heart rate BarcelonaLionel Messi left Catalonia in the summer of 2021, heading to the PSG. A change of size for the one who evolved among the Blaugrana since his childhood. From a sporting point of view, it was therefore not easy for Messiauthor of irregular performances under the jersey of PSG. But also from a personal point of view, Lionel Messi suffered in the capital.

“I remember leaving them at school and leaving crying”

Forced to start from scratch in Paris, Lionel Messi recounts his complicated adaptation in the French capital. ” The children are the ones who have adapted the best. It was the thing that worried us the most and it was the easiest thing of all recount Messi in an interview with ESPN . For them, starting school, making new friends, was very normal, very simple. We suffered a lot for this. I remember leaving them at school and leaving crying, suffering for them, and the truth is that we fought over nothing because it was spectacular. In Barcelona, ​​we had made our life, but it is not easy to arrive in a new place with a different language. We thought they were going to have a bad time and that was not the case at all, quite the contrary. »

Messi’s secrets about his children