Mercato: PSG, Barça… The deadline is set for the future of Lionel Messi

PSG, Barça… The deadline is set for the future of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s future is set to make headlines in the coming weeks, months. Contractually linked to PSG until 2023, the Argentinian international will have to make a choice, which should determine the end of his career. Courted by the capital club and FC Barcelona, ​​​​the Pulga does not intend to rush and would have given an appointment to its suitors in 2023.

After Kylian Mbappé, the PSG will have to activate for another of its stars in the coming months. Linked to the Parisian club until 2023, Lionel Messi is at a turning point. At 35, the Argentinian international knows the clock is ticking. His decision is therefore of particular importance since the next contract signed could well be the last of his impressive career. Back in shape after a period of legitimate adaptation to the PSGMessi would have already been contacted by his leaders.

PSG shows a clear position

As announced by Fabrizio Romanothose responsible for PSG would have tested the waters with Lionel Messi, without however sending an offer. According to the Italian journalist, the Parisian club intends to offer him a new contract in the coming months. Delighted with his performance, the PSG would like to keep it, but the battle promises to be tough with the FC Barcelona.

Barça dreams of its return

A few days ago, Xavi hinted that the FC Barcelona had turned the page Lionel Messi But behind the scenes, the Catalan club secretly dreams of the return of the prodigal son as announced Fabrizio Romano. On Youtube, the Italian journalist reveals that Joan Laporta intends to give it a try in the next few months, especially since Lionel Messi comes to the end of the contract.

Messi could give his answer at the start of 2023

But for his part, the player does not intend to deliver his answer in the short term future. Focused on his season with the PSG and on the challenge of the upcoming World Cup, the Argentina international has no intention of discussing his future any time soon. According Fabrizio Romano, the answer could be given as early as January 2023. In other words, the soap opera Messi is here to stay…