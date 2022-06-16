Mercato PSG – Gassama not in the plans of Sporting CP

This season, the Titis from PSG have had few opportunities to express their talent within the professional team. Thus, some want to leave the club likeEdward Michut. Others are still uncertain like xavi simons, whose contract ends on June 30. On his side, Djeidi Gassama stirs up lusts through Europe. performing with PSG U19the 18-year-old striker – under contract until 2023 – was crowned French champion with the professionals thanks to his disputed minute against Montpellier on May 14 (4-0).

Gassama is not part of Sporting’s plans

In recent hours, Djeidi Gassama was notably announced in the viewfinder of the Sporting CP to strengthen the workforce of Ruben Amorim. Faced with strong competition in attack from the Rouge & Bleu, with the presence of Neymar Jr, Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the left winger could be tempted to acquire playing time at another club. But according to the latest information from Recordthe Lisbon club would ultimately not be interested in the Tweety from PSG. Indeed, the Portuguese newspaper reports that ” Djedi Gassama is out of the plans of Sporting for 2022/23. » It remains to be seen whether other clubs would be interested in the native of Nieleba Haouisse (in Mauritania). As reported by FM this Wednesday, Basel, Brugge, Southamptonand Mochengladbach would also woo the Parisian.

As a reminder, last March, Djeidi Gassama recalled his desire to be part of the rotation of the PSG for the 2022-2023 season, in an interview with The Team : “Afterwards, the objective is always to reach the pro group. In my head, I want some senior time someday with the PSG. Integrating the rotation, scratching playing time next year, that would be good. Of course, when you see xavi simons and Edward (Michut) turning professional makes you want to (…) I don’t think it’s that far, I want to believe it, but I still have to work. »