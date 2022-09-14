Entertainment

Mercato – PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Lionel Messi

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Messi

Posted on September 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by Arthur Montagne

Author of a flamboyant start to the season with PSG, Lionel Messi has also taken on a greater dimension internally. It must be said that his role in the locker room has evolved, especially after the departures of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, two players to whom he was nevertheless very close. Explanations.

Arrived last summer PSG, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season in Paris where he seemed to have trouble getting his bearings. It must be said that the Argentinian left his lifelong club, the FC Barcelona to discover a new environment. But this season, his integration finally seems to be perfect and it would have been facilitated by two important departures.

Messi freed by departures of Paredes and Di Maria

Indeed, according to information fromESPNdespite his closeness to his compatriots, Lionel Messi would have been released by the departures of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, who both joined Juventus during the transfer window this summer. And for good reason, quite closed last season, Lionel Messi opened up to others in the locker room after the departure of his two friends. What was ultimately beneficial for the sextuple Ballon d’Or.

Messi’s impressive debut

And for good reason, Lionel Messi seems totally liberated as evidenced by its excellent start to the season. Decisive in all matches PSG. And internally too, the Argentinian is much more fulfilled. Consequently, this could also have a positive impact on its future since according to ESPNthe PSG would consider extending the contract of Lionel Messi which ends next June. Proof that after a very delicate season, the Argentine star finally seems to be unanimous in Paris.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Four movies starring Brendan Fraser to watch on Netflix

7 mins ago

Cuban singer-songwriter Carlos Varela presents his work ‘El Grito Mudo’ in Madrid, a denunciation of youth harassment

18 mins ago

Ethel Pozo and Julián Alexander get married: A review of the most remembered weddings of the local show business | Karla Tarazona | entertainment | NMR | TVMAS

29 mins ago

‘The heartbreakers’ and 7 other realistic high school series that you can watch on Netflix

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button