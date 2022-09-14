Mercato – PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Lionel Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Messi

Posted on September 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



Author of a flamboyant start to the season with PSG, Lionel Messi has also taken on a greater dimension internally. It must be said that his role in the locker room has evolved, especially after the departures of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, two players to whom he was nevertheless very close. Explanations.

Arrived last summer PSG, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season in Paris where he seemed to have trouble getting his bearings. It must be said that the Argentinian left his lifelong club, the FC Barcelona to discover a new environment. But this season, his integration finally seems to be perfect and it would have been facilitated by two important departures.

Mercato – PSG: Luis Campos knows what to expect for the future of Messi https://t.co/FmYhqdtxhg pic.twitter.com/ZOrgPtwbBe — le10sport (@le10sport) September 14, 2022

Messi freed by departures of Paredes and Di Maria

Indeed, according to information from ESPN despite his closeness to his compatriots, Lionel Messi would have been released by the departures of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, who both joined Juventus during the transfer window this summer. And for good reason, quite closed last season, Lionel Messi opened up to others in the locker room after the departure of his two friends. What was ultimately beneficial for the sextuple Ballon d’Or.

Messi’s impressive debut