Mercato – PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Lionel Messi

PSG: These two transfers that changed everything for Messi
Posted on September 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. by Arthur Montagne
Author of a flamboyant start to the season with PSG, Lionel Messi has also taken on a greater dimension internally. It must be said that his role in the locker room has evolved, especially after the departures of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, two players to whom he was nevertheless very close. Explanations.
Arrived last summer PSG, Lionel Messi had a difficult first season in Paris where he seemed to have trouble getting his bearings. It must be said that the Argentinian left his lifelong club, the FC Barcelona to discover a new environment. But this season, his integration finally seems to be perfect and it would have been facilitated by two important departures.
Messi freed by departures of Paredes and Di Maria
Indeed, according to information fromESPNdespite his closeness to his compatriots, Lionel Messi would have been released by the departures of Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria, who both joined Juventus during the transfer window this summer. And for good reason, quite closed last season, Lionel Messi opened up to others in the locker room after the departure of his two friends. What was ultimately beneficial for the sextuple Ballon d’Or.
Messi’s impressive debut
And for good reason, Lionel Messi seems totally liberated as evidenced by its excellent start to the season. Decisive in all matches PSG. And internally too, the Argentinian is much more fulfilled. Consequently, this could also have a positive impact on its future since according to ESPNthe PSG would consider extending the contract of Lionel Messi which ends next June. Proof that after a very delicate season, the Argentine star finally seems to be unanimous in Paris.