Mercato. Too old and too expensive… Cristiano Ronaldo failed by Borussia Dortmund. Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo will not rebound at Borussia Dortmund. The five-time Ballon d’Or, who wants to leave Manchester United a year after returning to the Red Devils, would have offered his services to the German club, through his agent Jorge Mendes. Information revealed by the American media CBS Sports and confirmed by the German daily Picture .

“We have to stop talking about it” according to the president of Dortmund

But the Portuguese, eager to play in the Champions League this season, would have been rejected by the BVB, the German leaders deeming CR7 too old and too financially greedy. As a reminder, the 37-year-old earns 29 million euros a year at Manchester. During a press conference this Friday morning, the president of BVB Hans-Joachim Watzke clearly denied the hypothesis of a visit from the Portuguese. “ I love this player, it sure is a lovely idea to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact between the people involved. That’s why we have to stop talking about it. »

The Portuguese will have to find a new lead if he wants to leave United.