Mercato | Transfers – PSG: The key to the Neymar soap opera held by Cristiano Ronaldo?
At PSG, the sports management and the presidency held by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would seem to be ready to separate from Neymar in order to launch a new sports project around Kylian Mbappé. And while the Brazilian seems to have exit doors at Chelsea and Newcastle, Manchester United would burst into this case if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.
Neymar leaving for chelseafor Newcastle or for Santos ? In recent days, it has been stipulated in the press that the star auriverde no longer has a place in the workforce of the PSG. And this, although the automatic clause in his contract from July 1 has been activated so that his contract runs until June 2027. And the three clubs above seem to be well placed to welcome Neymar.
Neymar and Ronaldo announced at Chelsea
Besides, The Evening Standard claimed on Monday that Neymar’s services would have been offered, through intermediaries, to chelsea and this, in the same way as cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, the destinies of the two stars of PSG and of Manchester United may well be linked according to the British branch ofESPN.
If Ronaldo leaves, United would look into the Neymar case
According to the information provided by ESPN this Monday, Manchester United should quickly invest in the market after opening the door to a departure from cristiano Ronaldo, provided that the Portuguese does not sign in favor of a competitor in England. To potentially replace Ronaldo, Manchester United would seem to be ready to try to derail the plans of the heart rate Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski or could especially make a flower at PSG by betting on Neymar although this kind of XXL transactions, the leaders of the Red Devils would like to leave that as a relic of the past.
