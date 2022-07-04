Mercato | Transfers – PSG: The key to the Neymar soap opera held by Cristiano Ronaldo?

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 4, 2022 at 6:45 p.m. by Thomas Bourseau

At PSG, the sports management and the presidency held by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would seem to be ready to separate from Neymar in order to launch a new sports project around Kylian Mbappé. And while the Brazilian seems to have exit doors at Chelsea and Newcastle, Manchester United would burst into this case if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.

Neymar leaving for chelseafor Newcastle or for Santos ? In recent days, it has been stipulated in the press that the star auriverde no longer has a place in the workforce of the PSG. And this, although the automatic clause in his contract from July 1 has been activated so that his contract runs until June 2027. And the three clubs above seem to be well placed to welcome Neymar.

Neymar and Ronaldo announced at Chelsea

Besides, The Evening Standard claimed on Monday that Neymar’s services would have been offered, through intermediaries, to chelsea and this, in the same way as cristiano Ronaldo. Moreover, the destinies of the two stars of PSG and of Manchester United may well be linked according to the British branch of ESPN.

Mercato – PSG: Pushed out, Neymar has an idea of ​​his next destination https://t.co/trjPSoseuN pic.twitter.com/1K3uOTi36b — le10sport (@le10sport) July 4, 2022

If Ronaldo leaves, United would look into the Neymar case