“Merlina” on Netflix: 5 facts about Jenna Ortega, the actress who stars in the new Tim Burton series | Monday | SKIP-INTRO

Recently Netflix revealed premiered the first advance of “wednesday”, the new series about the famous character of “crazy addams” and who will lead none other than Tim Burton.

Comprised of 8 episodes, this new series will arrive steeped in supernatural mystery and will focus on the coming of age of Wednesday Addams and his years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy.

In it we will see the attempts of “wednesday”, also known as merlin, for mastering his fledgling psychic ability, stopping a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the city, and solving the supernatural mystery his parents were embroiled in 25 years ago, all while managing his new and highly complicated relationship with the stranger and motley student body.

The character of Wednesday is played by Jenna Ortegawhom we recently saw in “Scramble 5″. But what else do we know about this 18-year-old actress of Puerto Rican and Mexican origin? Here are 5 facts you should know about her before the series premieres.

In 2013 with only 10 years old, Jenna Ortega It was already part of the supernatural horror movie “Insidious: Chapter 2″. But it is not until a year later, when she plays the young version of Jane Villanueva in the comedy “Jane the Virgin” (2014-2019) that his name begins to be recognized. This is further increased when in 2016 she is chosen to play Harley Diaz on the Disney Channel Original Series “Stuck in the Middle”.

(Left) Jenna Ortega in “Jane the Virgin” (2014-2019) (Right) Harley Diaz in the Disney Channel Original Series “Stuck in the Middle” (2016-2018)

His move to streaming and cinema

After her good experience as a Disney girl, Ortega makes the leap to streaming when she is chosen to play Ellie Alves in the second season of “You”, in 2019.

Penn Badgeley and Jenna Ortega in a scene from the second season of “You”. Photo: Beth Dubber/Netflix / Beth Dubber/Netflix

Two years later he plays his first feature film: “The Fallout”, in which she plays a high school student who has to deal with the emotional trauma caused by a school shooting. The performance of the young actress had positive reviews.

“The Fallout creates an undeniably powerful emotional experience anchored in Jenna Ortega’s masterful embodiment of pain, trauma and survivor’s guilt.“, wrote Audrey Fox of We Live Entertainment.

Its subsequent incorporation into horror films, such as “scream 5″ would earn Ortega the nickname ‘the scream queen’. Other films of this genre with Jenna in the cast are: “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” (2020) and “X”, a slasher film set in 1979, about a group of young filmmakers who will see their lives in danger when they try to make an adult tape in rural Texas.

Jenna Ortega in a scene from “Scream 5”.

Jenna Ortega in a scene from “X”.

Dakota Fanning, her inspiration

In an interview granted to Collider in 2021, Ortega acknowledged that it was the performance of Dakota Fanning in the film “man on fire” (2004), which inspired her to become an actress. “After seeing Dakota, who was obviously so talented when she was young, I decided I wanted to be the Puerto Rican version of her.” he thought and he was only six years old back then.

In favor of immigrants and the LGBT community

Ortega is an active promoter of campaigns in favor of immigrants and members of the LGBT community. “It’s important to embrace your culture today because there are so many different ethnicities in America. At the end of the day, it’s you. You have to stay true to yourself and you can’t change yourself to fit in or make someone else feel comfortable.”, declared the actress in an interview with Teen Vogue in 2016.

On his next leading role in “wednesday”, Jenna Ortegain an interview given to The Hollywood Reporter in January of this year, has described this experience as crazy and challenging.

It’s been a pretty crazy experience. I’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with an iconic director who happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve ever worked with, and also the most detail-oriented. Putting myself in the shoes of someone who is a little bit more eccentric and scary has been really exciting for me and definitely a challenge, especially with a character that I love so much, I really want to take care of her and do her justice,” she said.

OTHER DATA… About “Wednesday”

-Wednesday is a character created by the American cartoonist Charles Addams in his cartoon “Addams Family” in 1937.

-In addition to “Wednesday”, this character is known as Miércoles, in Spanish and “Merlina” in Latin America.

-The premiere of the Netflix series is scheduled for this year, possibly in the second half of 2022.

-In addition to Ortega, they complete the cast of “Wednesday” Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia) Luis Guzmán “Homer Addams”, Isaac Ordonez as “Pugsley Addams” (Pericles), Victor Dorobantu (Fingers) and George Burcea as “Largo”.

