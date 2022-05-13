Merly Morello admits that she discovered her bisexuality at age 4: “I liked a girl from the nest”

Merly Morello, an 18-year-old Peruvian actress, spoke openly about her sexual orientation. (Photo: Capture Youtube)

Merly Morello gave an interview to Christopher Gianotti’s YouTube channel, where she spoke openly about her bisexuality and how it was for her to accept it due to the prejudices that exist. According to the 18-year-old actress, she knew that she liked women at the early age of 4, when she was in kindergarten; however, it was only in her teens that she spoke to her mother about it.

The subject came up when the remembered Lily from Back to the Neighborhood assured that she has always been attracted to actresses Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart, her lifelong crushes. Although she later added Harry Styles to the list, the presenter was struck by the fact that he had initially named two women. “I am bisexual”Merly clarified smoothly upon seeing Gianotti’s confusion.

“I discovered it when I was 4 years old, it is that I liked a girl from the nest. At some point I saw something on television, when she was little, and I said okay, I like women. But then I entered a religious school and f***ed up everything. There I said ‘no, I don’t like women’. This until sixth grade, I liked a girl in my class. I didn’t tell her because once I hugged her and a miss told me ‘don’t think they’re lesbians, go confess’”reported the national artist.

Morello said that things changed for the better when she moved to an agnostic school, where she met several friends who made her understand that there was nothing wrong with her. Already more sure of herself, she spoke to her mother about her bisexuality at age 14. However, she assures that there was no confession through her because her mother had already noticed her.

“ She simply told me ‘hey, it shows that you are attracted to that girl, go ask her for her number’. What about me?’. She told me that she was noticeable. I asked her if she knew and she told me ‘by God’. It was the simplest thing in my life, I haven’t had that mental dilemma. Currently nothing, it is very normal”he stated.

Although he claimed to have never been “inside the closet”, Merly Morello He pointed out that he decided to speak about his bisexuality publicly only in 2019. This happened when a user asked him if he was bisexual, to which she answered with a simple “yes”. Already this year, she returned to refer to the subject on Tik Tok, without imagining that it would become national news.

“It was headlined in the social media press and they called me. I had an awkward call with an interviewer, I didn’t know who she was. She tells me ‘Hi, I’m so-and-so, I’ve heard this. Is it uncomfortable that they talk about you like that? Is it true?’ And I don’t know why it’s so relevant in the first place. It was super awkward.”Held.

After that, she was outraged by the media attention that came with admitting her sexual orientation, the same one that continues to be in the public eye to date. “What does it matter to you who I kiss or not, the end. But apparently people are itchy, they want to find a minimum thing to criticize “said.

“There are people who decide to open up to that (talking about their sexual orientation) and there are people who hold back, blaming everyone. We have a bad impression of what normal love is, what they sell us in books and series, that without someone we cannot be happy. People spend their lives looking for their better half, when one is a complete orange and wants to find another just as complete”he emphasized.

