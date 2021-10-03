Meryl Streep, beauty over 70 without makeup

Of Meryl Streep, 71, we know she is one of the most talented actresses of her generation, see the record Oscar nominations in the categories reserved for acting, with a total of 21 nominations. But also and above all that it is one of the few Hollywood stars to truly believe in natural beauty, avoiding to oppose the passage of time with incessant medical-aesthetic retouching. Look at it in the new photo posted on Instagram: blonde-beige hair loose on the shoulders, eyeglasses, black rock star outfit, Meryl Streep is gorgeous without a trace of makeup, with a natural face and a radiant complexion.

THE SECRET BEAUTY AT ZERO COST OF MERYL STREEP

Few would say it, judging her stellar artistic career, but Meryl Streep has always reiterated that putting family first, very first in its scale of values ​​and priorities. Married to sculptor Don Gummer since 1978 (wow!) And a four-time mom, the New Jersey actress has very few beauty secrets, to which she has always been faithful. Rule number one: avoid touching and smearing the skin on your face too much and, on the contrary, leave her free to breathe in peace, given that already for work Meryl Streep is subjected to countless make-up sessions. Quite distant from the world of plastic surgery and medical-aesthetic retouching, the actress fears the frozen look effect seen on some of her colleagues (she never mentioned names, like a real lady that she is). It seems that Meryl Streep loves cook genuine and healthy dishes, which obviously contributes to the maintenance of healthy and beautiful skin. For the rest, Meryl Streep does not worry about wrinkles, thanks to a charisma and a charm of Serie A.

TIPS FOR THE SKINCARE ROUTINE OF THE “70 SOMETHING”

For women close to the threshold of 70, year more, year less, we recommend a personalized skin routine in an anti-age key (without obsessions, marrying the creed of Meryl Streep). As he points out Olena Martyncjyk, SPA Manager of Alpenpalace Luxury Hideaway & Spa Retreat, «Without ever forgetting the very accurate facial cleansing, morning and evening, serums and face creams containing are preferred retinoic acid and hyaluronic acid, vitamins C, D and E, ceramides and collagen, with anti-wrinkle, recompacting, antioxidant and plumping action. If you love an oily texture, choose restorative and emollient plant products such as avocado oil and argan oil. The skin will remain silky and smooth ».

In gallery, enjoy some of the most beautiful portraits of Meryl Streep. Getting to 71 years as fit as she is is our dream.

