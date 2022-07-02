Messi, a weighty support for Neymar

Media365 editorial staff, published on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

Leaving PSG according to many rumors, Neymar received strong support within his club. Lionel Messi himself stepped up to keep the Brazilian in Paris.

Neymar would have a good chance of leaving PSG this summer, despite the activation of his clause for an extension. The Brazilian would no longer be part of the club’s plans and everything is being done internally at the moment for him to find a new fall. News that Lionel Messi, the other star of the team, is aware of and that does not delight him at all.

A request from Messi that may not please Al-Khelaifi

According to information from the nation, the Argentinian would like at all costs that his Brazilian partner remains at his side during the coming season. He had already lost it once when he was in Barcelona and he doesn’t want this scenario to repeat itself in Paris. The seven-time Ballon d’Or would have sent the message to the Parisian hierarchy that he hoped to continue with “Ney”.

So Messi has a wish for the upcoming campaign, but he’s not at all sure that it will be fulfilled. A few days ago, Nasser Al-Khelaifi made it clear that there will be no more passes within the club and that only the players desired by the coach and who are part of the project will be retained. collective. It is therefore no longer a question of accessing the whims of the stars and that is why the Messi-Neymar association risks being broken again.