Messi, an exceptional impact… off the pitch?

If he has not brought satisfaction on the sporting level this season, Lionel Messi has taken Paris-Saint-Germain to another dimension in terms of marketing since his arrival.

Arrived this summer at the end of a historic PSG transfer window, Lionel Messi did not meet the sporting expectations that Leonardo, Nasser El Khelaifi, and all the Parisian supporters had placed in him. While the capital club was coming out of two successful campaigns in the Champions League (Final 2020, semi-final 2021), the football world saw PSG as the big favorites during this edition. However, the old Parisian demons resurrected last March, during the elimination in 8th of the LDC final against Real. The observation is glaring: the Pulga is no longer really able to rock a match on its own. The statistics are ruthless with the Argentine player, who scored four poor goals this season, he who had just chained 13 seasons with more than 31 goals in the jersey of Barça.

A marketing and economic success

From a totally divergent point of view of the sportsman, the transfer of Leo Messi to PSG is a real success. Since his arrival, the six-time Ballon d’Or has sold 60% of his team’s jerseys, and attracted many sponsors (GOAT). On Instagram, PSG have registered more than 27 million new subscribers since the Argentinian’s arrival, which makes Paris the 3th most popular club on the network with 60 million followers, behind FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Since his arrival, the capital club has registered 1 million new members on its social networks every week!

So his sporting involvement, his performance on the pitch, his statistics may not be at the level of a sixfold Golden Ball, but his financial contribution is historic.