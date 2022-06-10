Messi and Mbappé reminisce about their best moments of the season

End of the season obliges, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi returned, for club website, over the past financial year. The Argentinian, who was discovering France and Ligue 1, had a year of adaptation “: I experienced a lot of firsts with Paris. I remember my first appearance in Reims. There was also my first at the Parc des Princes which was very strong. Then there was my first league goal against Nantes. I also discovered the city of Paris. I lived this first year with a lot of emotions. For his part, Kylian Mbappé first remembers the many victories acquired in the last minutes (12): “I remember the matches that we won at the end of the game, especially at the start of the championship. It allowed us to quickly widen the gap in the standings.”

“Despite the lack of benchmarks at the start of the season due to the many internationals present in the squad, we managed to win a lot of matches in added time. We managed to create something, we didn’t know this kind of scenario and that’s what allowed us to take cover quickly in the league. We have always said that we wanted to enter the history of Paris Saint-Germain and now we are also part of that of the French championship. No one has won more titles than us. We are happy with this new achievement. This is an important moment in the history of Paris Saint-Germain.”welcomed the 2018 world champion who recently extended his contract with PSG.