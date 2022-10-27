Messi gives Barça the coup de grace

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

It is with a hangover that the Barça sphere wakes up this Thursday morning. The success of Inter Milan against Plzen at the start of the evening (4-0) left no chance for Barça to consider a miracle qualification in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Bayern Munich took care of finishing the job with a big victory on the lawn of Camp Nou (0-3).

For the second time in a row, Barça will therefore not see the rest of the competition in C1 and file for the Europa League. A snub that obviously corresponds … to the departure of Lionel Messi who for his part has never known anything other than the final phase of the Champions League during his 17 seasons at the highest level in Barcelona.

Messi very far from a return to Barça!

The specter of Messi is already painful enough as it is, but as a bonus, the latest news concerning his great return to Barça is bad. Lobo Carrasco, a former Barça player for ten years in the 80s and now a consultant for El Chiringuito, nevertheless set Spanish social networks on fire with a tweet about the fact that “Messi will restore happiness”, which Barça fans saw as positive information about his return. But the latter did not fail to shower the enthusiasm last night, ensuring that this tweet was not a trend on the return of Messi.

Os voy a escribir lo que advanced en agosto en nuestro/vuestro @elchiringuitotv : MESSI mandó la depresión al carajo y esta temporada volverá a regalarnos ⚽️felicidad. Da vertigo pero excita lo que viene… —Lobo Carrasco (@lobo_carrasco) October 25, 2022

On the contrary, while recent information draws a Messi who likes Paris and who would be ready to respond favorably to an extension offer, the former Barça executive confirmed on the air of the Spanish talk show. “I don’t see Messi returning to Barca.” That is clear…