Messi, Neymar, Champions Trophy

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Saturday, July 30, 2022. Messi who wants revenge, Neymar who was no longer wanted by Paris SG at the start of the summer and should stay, the capital club arrived in Tel Aviv to compete in the Trophée des Champions and Kalimuendo is Stade Rennais’ priority…

The Parisian returns to the fact that Messi will play the first Champions Trophy of his career. The newspaper writes that the player is in good shape since “his abs are prominent and his body fat is at an all-time low. In the game, he was also the most in-form player in Japan. “His return to his favorite position, in a role of ‘four-star caviar distributor’, has already convinced all observers that he had lost none of his vista and his knowledge of the pass” reports the Ile-de-France daily . His association with Neymar and Mbappé comes with optimism. Without the “explosiveness-automatisms-well-being” combo, talent could not be enough and work miracles last season. Moreover, with the World Cup, the Argentinian is more motivated than ever to lift one of the rare trophies that he lacks in his exceptional record. He could definitely go down in history. “If the Argentinian cannot be stigmatized for his lack of professionalism, he nevertheless left everyone hungry last season” writes the newspaper, which therefore expects the former Barcelona player to be ready to achieve a big meeting this Sunday against FC Nantes.

The Parisian looks back on the arrival of PSG in Tel Aviv with a reduced group of 22 players, while in Japan it was 25. If Mbappé (suspended) and Ekitike (short of form) remained in Paris, Mukiele is well in the group since he had “the advantage of carrying out all the preparation” with Leipzig and is already operational. The Rouge & Bleu coach, accompanied by a player, will speak to the press this Saturday at 5.30 p.m. before training at 6.30 p.m.

The Team writes that in the event of a financially coherent opportunity, PSG will not retain Neymar this summer. Indeed the sports daily reveals that the new Parisian management did not have the player in mind in its new plans and would have liked to see Lewandowski be associated with Mbappé at the forefront of the attack. The Pole was even “the priority of the Rouge & Bleu” before he chose Barça. Paris is therefore counting on him as it is – unless we see a center-forward with a discounter-players-finisher profile land by the end of August, but there is room for doubt.

The Brazilian spoke with his coach and the sports coordinator and wanted to know his place at PSG and his role. The leaders explained what they expected of him in terms of involvement, attitude, in the same way as for the rest of the workforce. Among the suitors to recover it, there could be Manchester United, in the event of the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the Red Devils are not qualified for the Champions League. Chelsea, who could still slim down in the attacking sector and where he would find Thomas Tuchel. Manchester City, which would suppose that Pep Guardiola wants to integrate the artist into his Meccano. Or Barça, who never completely forgot him. But the player’s salary, in addition to his transfer price, means that Neymar Jr should not move. At the same time, the striker displays a state of mind much appreciated by PSG since the resumption. It is considered irreproachable for the time being. He returned from vacation in good spirits, has lost weight and is in good shape.

Christophe Galtier wants to use Neymar as a second striker in his 3-4-1-2, alongside Kylian Mbappé and ahead of Leo Messi. The Argentinian and the Brazilian must also be able to alternate on occasion, with one playing higher than the other. During the preparation matches, Neymar showed that he could fit into the Galtier system. Unsurprisingly, the Brazilian should start against FC Nantes.

The sports daily reveals that Stade Rennais is busy finding a defensive midfielder in addition to a striker and the track leading to Arnaud Kalimuendo would be a priority. The player, who is also tracked by Leeds and Nice, could leave PSG for a hefty sum. Indeed, the Bretons would have the means to go between 25 and 30 M € of compensation on this file by reinvesting a large part of the sum affected with the departure of Tel to Bayern Munich.

PSG’s probable XI to face Stade Rennais: Donnarumma – S. Ramos, Marquinhos (cap.), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes – Messi – Sarabia, Neymar.