Messi upset by the words of Al-Khelaïfi on Mbappé?
Kylian Mbappé has officially extended his lease with PSG since Saturday and it’s a big sigh of relief from the capital club. A satisfaction shared by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the necessarily enthusiastic Parisian president when speaking with Bondy’s crack, yesterday at the Parc des Princes.
With a detail that has not escaped the attention of the Spanish media. On several occasions, in fact, the Parisian president spoke of Mbappé as the “best player in the world”, a qualifier which was still used a few months ago for Lionel Messi …
Mbappé the best, plus Messi
And precisely, in the program Tres de Descuentro, the correspondent of AS in Paris Andrés Onrubia, estimated that Nasser Al-Khelaïfi took the risk of offending the Pulga with these remarks. “I don’t think Messi was very amused that he said a lot of times that he’s the best in the world. A few months ago, he said that the best in the world was the Argentinian … ”To see now how Messi will digest it in reality …
