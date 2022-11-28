Messi vs. Lewandowski, a World duel: this is how they reach the most anticipated crossing

“Let him say what he wants, I’m not interested.” And one day he got tired. Leo Messi, the one who has no problems with anyone, the one that everyone in the world of ball respects not only for his magical left foot but for his other quality, the human one, one day he got tired of Robert Lewandowski. It was after the delivery of the Ballon d’Or 2021 that a rivalry was generated that was born from the Pole and that was strengthened by the weight of both figures and their statements. And that now, it will have its World Cup chapter.

Leo Messi, during practice this Monday at the University of Qatar.

Yes, the previous one is taking temperature. To the point that he barely arrived in Qatar, the Polish goalscorer who today plays for Barcelona (just in Leo’s lifelong club), already felt uncomfortable when asked about the 10. In hours, they will be face to face again, in full view of the entire football planet. How will the meeting be? And the greeting? Because on top of that, both are captains: there will be a raffle and a photo.

While everyone is anxious about this crossing, Leo awaits it with the peace of mind of having fulfilled his duty. The victory against Mexico also changed the face of the 10, like that of the entire team. In these hours, he was seen enjoying himself again. And when Leo smiles, it’s always good news for the National Team, who knows very well that a special game is coming, not only because the classification is at stake but also because of this drag duel between two super stars.

The Ballon d’Or, the start

The pike, after all, began after that Ballon d’Or postponed by the pandemic that Robert believed he would win, for his 40 years during that season defending the Bayern Munich shirt. But the 2021 Ball in the end went to Leo, the seventh in his personal showcase, who had also made merits at Barca and, above all, in the National Team, with the conquest of the Copa América after 28 years. However, all this unleashed the fury of the Pole: angry at having lost and mistaking the addressee of that anger, he pointed at Leo.

The curious thing about this story is that the Argentine captain, at the award ceremony, he had thrown good vibes at him: “It is an honor to fight with Lewandowski, you were the winner of the Ballon d’Or last year (because of the 2020 one that was not delivered) and France Football should give it to you. You should have it at home too,” he told him. The Polish striker, first, mistrusted that message, for no reason: “I would like it to be a sincere statement from a great player and not empty words,” he shot.

Lewandowski, Messi and Mbappe, at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. They sat next to it. Then it was assembled…

Then, the number nine sought to clarify his statements, without success: “Everything is being misinterpreted. I never said that Messi’s words had not been sincere. What he said about me in Paris touched me and made me really happy. I congratulate you on the award.”. However, no one believed him. The relationship was already broken. And not because of the Argentine 10, but because of his rudeness.

Leo Messi with his seventh Ball.

The Best, new chapter

The new chapter came in January of this year: the FIFA The Best award was a rematch for Robert, who, not content with receiving it, repeated the duel with Leo. For the first time, a player who won the Ballon d’Or (awarded by the prestigious French magazine) did not keep the FIFA player of the year trophy. Champion of the Bundesliga, the German Super Cup, the European Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the Golden Boot in Germany with 41 shouts as arguments for his conquest, Lewandowski once again showed the thread and attacked Leo indirectly, and without cause. .

“I came to the conclusion that the FIFA award is more important, because only journalists vote for the Ballon d’Or. Instead, in this trophy, football professionals, captains and coaches vote, who can evaluate everything in a more realistic way, “he shook. His new anger was also because he had voted for Leo for this award and Leo had not done the same with him…

It won The Best 2021 award. Leo did not vote for it.

“I voted for him because I appreciate what he did in the year. Instead, he said he would have voted me for the Ballon d’Or. What if he changed his mind now? I don’t know, he made his decision and he’s done. Anyway, it’s easier because I have the prize, “he shot.

It was there when Messi got fed up. “Each one says what he wants, but honestly I don’t agree with what he said, I didn’t give it much importance either,” was the reply from the Argentine number 10. You have to tire Leo, you have to violate his extreme patience, you have to put him in that counterattack situation that is not part of his nature… But Lewandowski did it. And he did it, despite the fact that the Argentine had praised him with intellectual honesty: “What I said at the time was because I felt it. Because the year before had seemed to me that it had been the best, but the year I won it I didn’t it was. Let him take it however he wants.”

the world crossing

Of course, now a new story begins, which must be seen if it comes with a new chapter. This Wednesday, at the 974 stadium, the crossing arrives with more condiments, the best, the football. Leo comes from scoring against Mexico, from opening the game of anguish, from recovering the dream of the Argentines. And he already has two celebrations in Qatar 2022 and eight in World Cups, reaching none other than Diego Maradona with the light blue and white. Lewandowski comes from scoring the first goal of his career in World Cups against Arabia. In fact, he was moved to tears by it. “I’m big and these things move me,” he explained.

Lionel Messi – 28-11-2022 Great goal from Messi for the 1 to 0 of Argentina

It will be the fourth confrontation between them, the first in selections. Until now, all were by clubs and always between Barcelona and Bayern. Robert won two (one of them, the painful 8 to 2 of the German team in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Champions League) and Leo, one. But both scored the same goals in those clashes: two each.

The Pole missed a penalty with Mexico, then scored against Arabia. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Well, this game that will define the classification to eighth. And right now it will be with Robert as a Blaugrana player, that shirt that Leo wore to the top of history. “You can tell at every step that he is a club legend”, said the Polish striker when asked about this situation. And at the same time, he praised him: “He is very good in the Argentine National Team.” It was upon arriving in Qatar, where he denied having a bad relationship with the Argentine captain, perhaps as a message of reconciliation.

Robert Lewandowski – 28-11-2022 Lewandowski and a crazy Pole