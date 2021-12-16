Messias and the change of pace, he can be the tip of the balance with Napoli

Junior Messias, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is certainly the man of the moment at Milan. In fact, in these last matches he has been one of the few Rossoneri players to have pace and quality in his legs. In the 386 minutes played in Serie A (which is equivalent to almost four full matches), the Brazilian playmaker scored two goals, one more than his team mate. Alexis Saelemaekers (1080 minutes played). Of course, the two are different players, but not too much. In Crotone, in fact, Messias has covered many roles (equaling the flexibility on the field of the Belgian): from the forays as a second striker to the geometries and defensive coverings as a central midfielder. The pace and stamina – and the levels of intensity offensive and defensive – are almost similar, but what makes the difference is the incisiveness in the last 25 meters of the field.

The former rossoblu, in fact, last season was one of the best dribblers in our league, scoring nine goals in 36 games. An average of one goal every four matches, impressive. And it is precisely this continuity that is leading the Brazilian to be one of Pioli’s most important men. The absences of Leao And Rebic, of course, his chances of starting as a starter are increasing, given that the Devil’s coach is called to a continuous rotation between him, the Belgian, Diaz And Krunic. But, at the moment, it is the native of Ipatinga who is the absolute protagonist on the stage of the attacking midfielders.

And col Naples, on Sunday, Junior will have to be even more decisive. With the possible absence of Mario Rui on the left, in fact, Messias will have to hit Malcuit with dance steps, given that the technical-tactical superiority, on that side – regardless of the opponent – is clear. That’s where Milan will have to play the game. And it is there that one of the most important races of this championship will be decided. The man in the best form of the Rossoneri team will have to be the driving force in these last two kilometers of Serie A. Pioli’s trocar is now all in the hands of the Little Messiah.