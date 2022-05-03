Met Gala 2022: Emma Stone brought out one of the dresses she wore to her wedding on the red carpet
The mini suede dress with cutouts and leather inserts of the South Korean star of Squid Games Jung Ho-yeon comes from the Cruise 2017 collection, presented in May 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. All accessorized with a pair of boots from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 catwalk, seen on the last Fashion Week show. As for the dresses Gemma Chan and of Cynthia Erivothey both come from the Spring-Summer 2022 wardrobe, but the cape of the first was found in the Cruise 2020 collection while the second had a cap designed with fabrics from the house’s archives.
Emma Chamberlain wore a beige crop top from the Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection. Sophie Turner, pregnant, also made a remarkable appearance in a dress from the Cruise 2016 collection! And it is squarely in the archives of the autumn-winter 2014-2015, that Nicolas Ghesquière, was drawn the pumps and the leather pants worn by the Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve. Same material, different resurrected stock: Eileen Gun wore a leather dress from the Spring-Summer 2017 collection.
The House Gucciwho designed the dress of Billie Eilish, did not hesitate either to do something new with something old. Imagined completely tailor-made from recycled materials from the house, the satin and lace outfit was “as eco-friendly as possible”, as the singer declared at the microphone of Vogue. Ethics extended to his shoes, in vegan leather.