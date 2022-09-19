Meteorology urges citizens to move to higher ground in the face of flooding by Hurricane Fiona

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan asked citizens this Monday to move to high places, given the danger posed by the rain that continues to impact Puerto Rico due to the hurricane fiona.

“Flash floods are happening in Puerto Rico. Additional heavy rain will only aggravate the situation. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND!” the weather agency warned on its Twitter account.

In another tweet, the SNM warned that bands of downpours and wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour (mph) are affecting the southern municipalities, from Guayama to Ponce.

“This information is aimed at people who are living in low-lying areas, areas that are prone to flooding, areas that we have already seen in floods. This is not the time to stay in those areas prone to flooding… the time is now to go to a safe place, since it will continue to rain”, alerted Ernest MoralesSNM advisory coordinator in San Juan, in a radio interview (WKAQ – 580 AM).

At least 17 municipalities that contain rivers woke up today, Monday, under a flood warning, due to heavy rains caused by the hurricane fiona on his way through Puerto Rico, the SNM in San Juan reported earlier. The advisory for many of these towns expired at 10:00 am

A flash flood watch remains in effect until 2:00 pm for: Aibonito, Arroyo, Cayey, Coamo, Guayama, Juana Diaz, Ponce, Salinas, Santa Isabel and Villalba counties.

Sabana Grande, Guánica, Yauco, Guayanilla and Peñuelas they are also in danger of flooding until the same time.

“At 10:25 (am), showers and thunderstorms should move inland, affecting the aforementioned municipalities. Additional rainfall accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are possible in the area. Flash floods are already happening,” she warned.

“Turn, save your life when you find flooded roads”added the SNM.

Puerto Rico continues under a tropical storm warning, so meteorologists forecast more rain for the country in the next few hours, reported the National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English).

“Heavy rain and catastrophic flooding continue across much of Puerto Rico”warns the bulletin at 5:00 in the morning.

Experts estimate that the southern part of Puerto Rico could receive an additional 4 to 6 inches of rain, with a maximum of up to 10 inches.

In total, Fiona would leave between 12 to 20 inches in this region of the archipelago, with a maximum of 30 inches.

Meanwhile, in the northern part of the country, the hurricane could cause between 1 to 4 additional inches of precipitation, with a maximum of 6. In general, for this region, Fiona would leave between 4 to 12 inches of rain, with a maximum of 20 .

“These rains will continue to produce catastrophic and life-threatening flooding, along with mudslides and landslides throughout Puerto Rico.”alerts the bulletin.

Fiona’s center is on Dominican Republic, near latitude 18.8 degrees North and longitude 69.0 degrees West; it is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph.