Mexican actor César Bono undergoes emergency surgery and is reported as delicate

Although the actor Caesar Bono reappeared on social networks to ensure that he was out of danger after being hospitalized in an emergency, this weekend an update on his state of health was released, where confirmed that it has been reported as delicate.

Last Thursday, March 2, the Mexican actor and comedian remembered for his character “Frankie Rivers” in the series ‘Neighbors‘ presented some complications due to a stomach ulcer that began to bleed, and as explained by his daughter María Rosa Queijeiro Viigil, they made the decision to take him to the emergency services because they could not control the bleeding.

“He had a stomach ulcer that began to bleed and he had to be admitted to the emergency room to control his bleeding. Blessed God is stable, is much better and out of danger“, he explained during an interview with the program ‘De Primera Mano’.

To end the speculation, a message appeared on the 71-year-old interpreter’s Twitter account in which he assured he was in recovery and out of danger.

Many thanks to all my friends in the media, colleagues and everyone who has been concerned. I am stable and in good health. I’m not in danger – César Bono (@cesarbono) March 4, 2022

However, this weekend the panorama changed, because according to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, César Bono presented a perforation in the first part of the small intestine that connects to the stomach, which has caused him to fall back into critical condition.

“Unfortunately, I am in a position to announce that my friend César Bono is in very poor health.“said the driver.

The message that was released through a live broadcast on YouTube, where the show specialist revealed that the problems in the actor’s health status occurred last Friday night, March 4, the day he entered the operating room for emergency surgery.

“Last night César Bono’s duodenum was perforated and he had to undergo an emergency operation and today the report is that he is delicate“, explained Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

So far, no family member of the actor has released more details about his state of health.

