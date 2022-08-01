Mexican genius girl will study medicine in the US at the age of 10

At only 10 years old, the Mexican Michelle Arellano, a girl from the Mexican southeast with an IQ (IQ) of 158, two points below Albert Einstein, He will study medicine at the University of Massachusetts.

Arellano, a native of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, capital of the state of Chiapas, is considered a genius girl, a characteristic present in three out of every 100 children, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and dreams of being a doctor, marine biologist and actress, she tells Efe in an interview on Monday.

“My dream is to become a great doctor and be able to cure cancer, autism, marine biologist and actress”, she says.

When she was a year and a half old she learned to speak English as well as Spanish, at the age of 4 she already knew how to read and write, and now fluent in French, Italian and German.

He passed the primary, secondary and recently the test of the National Center for the Evaluation of Higher Education (Ceneval) to certify his high school.

“I am happy because I already accredited, primary, secondary, and high school”, he expresses.

the little one He will start his university studies in August, The first two years will be virtual classes and then they will be face-to-face in the United States, details Karina Guillén Cruz, her mother.

Arellano is also considered an artist, draw, paint, play the piano, and has also been outstanding in swimming, basketball and is a black belt in taekwondo, among other disciplines.

Despite her talents, she is a girl like any other, she plays with dolls, is a lover of animals, of paper origami and is eager to start her classes on August 29.

A PATH OF EFFORT

Guillén Cruz, who is a surgeon, relates that in order to find the way and understanding her daughter was distressing and frustrating.

He had to consult specialists, searched the Internet for similar cases, but found little.

At the same time, she dealt with the system, since her daughter was rejected from five elementary schools in Chiapas, because they did not want to accept her because of her IQ, arguing that the teachers couldn’t deal with his intelligence.

“It’s not easy either because you go to an institution, you run into excuses, it’s that this and that, it’s that age. The truth is I exerted a lot of pressure“explains the mother.

As soon as a school accepted her, her parents asked the Secretary of Education in Chiapas to move her up a grade, because Arellano was bored in class, because in a couple of hours she learned everything, she added.

The Ministry of Education agreed: from fourth year, he went to sixth grade. Then, with a single evaluation accredited the primary in November 2021, in March 2022 the middle school, and on July 4 the high school.

“Since I found out about the diagnosis I have not let go of my daughter, we are walking step by step according to how she feels, because yes: we have tried to be very careful with his emotional and physical integrity”, comments Karina Guillén Cruz.

Both now look to parents of gifted children to guide them and form a support network because the little girl wants everyone to have opportunities to learn.

“That they talk to the parents so that the teachers know about these children and they can help them with special classes”, says the girl.