Mexican ships arrive in Cuba to help extinguish fire in Matanzas

Matanzas, Cuba.- Two Mexican ships arrived in Cuba this Tuesday to assist in the work to extinguish the large industrial fire in a fuel storage park in Matanzas (west).

The boats arrived in the city this morning, as confirmed by the island’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex).

The ships that have arrived on the island are: Libertador, from the Mexican Secretary of the Navy, and the Bourbon Artabaze, a private ship hired by the state company. Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

The second docked in Matanzas Bay around 9:30 local time and is specialized in security and fire protection services at marine oil installations, sources from the Mexican company confirmed to EFE.

The Libertador ship transported a helicopter that will also provide support in firefighting.

The Mexican delegation, which began to arrive on Saturday night, is made up of 63 members of the army -including engineers, doctors and rescuers-; 4 aircraft from the US air force and 20 Pemex engineers, according to a joint press release from the Secretary of National Defense and the oil company.

This Monday a powerful hydraulic pump installed by specialists from Venezuela and Mexico with fire-fighting foam to extinguish fires also began to work.

Unlike the previous day, the fire begins to subside and the smoke has been dissipating. This has allowed the special teams to return to Access to the vicinity of the fire.

So far, it has been confirmed collapse of two tanks with a capacity of 50 thousand cubic meters of fuel each.

The latest report from the island’s health authorities reports 1 death, 19 hospitalized and 14 missing.

