Mexico’s coach, “Tata” Martino, would not make the trip to Honduras due to health problems

Gerardo “daddy” Martinoselector of Mexicowould be the great absentee of the Aztec squad for the duel that they will hold against Honduras this Sunday, March 27, at the San Pedro Sula Olympic Stadium. Mexican media reports detail that the reason why the Argentine strategist would not come to Honduran territory this Friday night is because he continues to have health problems, something that had already made him miss a window play off in 2021.

The DT spoke at a press conference after the 0-0 against USA and confirmed that his coming to Honudras is in the offing: “It’s not something I can confirm yet, there’s nothing I can say,” he said. The Tri coach underwent successful emergency surgery in September 2021 on one of his eyes, precisely the right one, which is what causes him discomfort and would prevent his stay in catracha lands. Concacaf Qualifying: This is how the penultimate day will be played on the road to Qatar 2022 This surgical procedure prevented Martino travel with the Mexican delegation to the visits it had in Coast delicious and Panama in November 2021. His reappearance on the bench would be until next Wednesday when they close the tie against The Savior in the Aztec.

Gerardo Martino has been criticized for the poor performance of Mexico in the octagonal Concacaf since after 12 days it is third with 22 points and has not yet managed to qualify directly for the World Cup in Qatar. The “outside daddy” continues to play in the stands of the stadium Aztecbecause the fans are not satisfied with the performance of the strategist who for the fourth game in a row could not beat the United States., who beat them in the previous three games for two titles in between.