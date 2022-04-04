Mhoni Seer’s horoscope for the week of April 4 to 8, 2022

Mhoni Vidente leaves us the weekly horoscope from April 4 to 8, 2022 so you can start with the best guide:

Aries

The planet that will be dominating you this week is Mars conjunct the Sun, which tells you that your good economic streak will continue without limits. That the work environment will definitely recognize you in a position of higher hierarchy. Strong energies will be very present this week, just try to control your temper and not say words that you will repeat later,

A new love is coming to you that will be very compatible with you. For Aries in a couple, stability and true love will reign. You will know that a family member is going to be sick, he tries to give him all your moral support. Follow your birthday, so you can fully enjoy your celebration. Surprise gifts and unexpected meetings. Your lucky break will be on April 7 with the numbers 09, 21, 33 and use more the orange color that will bring you happiness.

Taurus

The planet that is going to be dominated by you is Mercury, which tells us that there will be a few days of a lot of communication with people of power in your work environment. That will give you a lot of positive energy to solve any problem you have in your life. This planet also tells you that it is time to go back to study or finish your university career, that this will be very easy for you, but yes, this planet also stimulates problems in love, so try not to look problems where there are none and try to be a little more reasonable.

You get the invitation to go on a trip these days for work reasons. Do not look for that love of the past, that was left behind, you always go forward. Take care of stomach problems, see your doctor. Your lucky break will be on April 06 with the numbers 02, 19 and your color of abundance is yellow.

Gemini

The planet that is going to be ruling you this week is Venus, which will undoubtedly be your best days in terms of love and finding true love. But also this planet Venus is undoubtedly one of the best in terms of closing projects and positive job changes, so do not doubt that good luck will be with you for these procedures. There are going to be a few days of unforeseen expenses and of healing your economy more so that it does not stress you so much on a day-to-day basis. You get the invitation to go live in another country or city, try to analyze it well so you can see what your best option is.

Beware of nerve problems and neck pain, it is a negative tension that you have been dragging for a long time. Try to cleanse your aura with purifying energy. Your lucky break will be on April 05 with the numbers 04, 38 With your color, green will be lucky.

Cancer

The planet that is going to be dominating you this week is Saturn, which tells me that it is going to be a few days of reinventing yourself in every way. That is, completely change your thoughts and projects for the future, which is the time to make the decision to be a winner and decide what makes you happy in your life. This planet also tells you that you should be careful with betrayals with friends and loves. That you should be very cautious when commenting on something about others. Beware of legal problems, try to resolve everything in the best and timely manner.

This planet invites you to start a business and work on your own, which will make you feel very good in your life. In love you will continue a lonely time and taking advantage of your life. Your lucky break is April 04 with the numbers 04, 55 and your color the intense red that will be abundant.

Leo

The planet that is going to be dominating your days is going to be Jupiter, which tells us that you are going to have a stroke of luck in games of chance with the numbers 03, 07 and that without a doubt it is going to be one of your best weeks in economic issue. That you do not let yourself be influenced by friends who are only envious of you, that is, that you close your mind and do what you want to succeed. This planet also tells you that it is time to formalize your relationship and to be thinking about having a family. And for the signs of Leo who are single, several loves will come that are very compatible with you. You get the proposal to go on a trip to see other countries, do it because it will help you grow more in your culture.

These are times to mature and learn that not everything is fun, so try to continue with your studies and always finish what you start so you don’t have problems later. Your lucky break will be on April 3, that day you will receive several economic surprises that will make you very happy. Take care of bone pain, remember that they are your weak point. Your color of prosperity is strong blue, use it to have more abundance.

Virgo

The planet that is going to be ruling you these days is Mars, which will undoubtedly be a few days of great cosmic force to achieve the goals you have in mind. This planet next to your sign is the explosion of ideas and new work environments. That without a doubt they are going to leave you more income, but yes, you must be cautious with what you sign in contracts, always try to read it so that you are well advised. This planet is also the energy of passion in terms of love, so it will be a few days of having a fleeting adventure that will make you feel the best.

Beware of back and kidney pain, try to go to your doctor. Your lucky break will be on April 6 with the numbers 06, 20 and try to use more the red and yellow color that suits you prosperity. Remember that the basis of your life and happiness is the family, so try to get together more with them.

Libra

The planet that will govern you these days will be Uranus and together with your sign it means the total metamorphosis of everything that surrounds you, that is, it is the time for positive changes to grow more economically and personally. The planet Uranus is going to help you to have that success that you want so much, but you must take into account that you must be more discreet with your plans for your future so that you do not have negative energies as obstacles.

You get extra money due to a debt from the past, try to invest it in yourself, remember that how they see you, they treat you, so look your best these days. This day, April 07, will be lucky for your sign with the numbers 21, 90 and try to use more the strong orange color that will attract more abundance. Your parents are looking for you to invite you to go on a trip at Easter. Decide to take a course on social networks or real estate sales, remember that your sign loves everything that is business and sales and together with the planet Uranus it is time to do it. For Libras who have a partner, it will be a few days of conflict and jealousy, so try to calm down and not have big arguments.

scorpio

The planet that is going to rule you these days will be Neptune, which together with your sign means reaching fullness in your life in every way. That is to say, that the moment to leave behind everything that you may have of saved grudges. Remember that your sign’s negative part is not knowing how to forgive those who hurt you, that is, keeping many problems from the past, but these days the planet Neptune is going to help you to be better in your life. Week of making changes in your work environment, decide to start a business together with some partners that will work very well for you.

You are going to visit your relatives, remember that the most important thing you have in your life is family. A stroke of luck comes to you on April 7 with the numbers 05, 49. Try to wear something silver like earrings or chain to protect yourself from everything negative. You decide to take a course in mechanics or communications that will help you a lot in your future. A forbidden love invites you out, that is, married. Try to stay out of trouble and say “no” to those temptations.

Sagittarius

This week the planet that is going to rule you is Pluto, which is the furthest planet in the Solar System and this tells you not to shut yourself up when you have a problem. That it is time to get all your good ideas to get ahead. This planet Pluto, together with your sign, is going to be a radical change and a transformation of everything that surrounds you in the workplace. That is, a resurgence to success in terms of your work. This planet also governs the economic sphere a lot, that is, extra money will come to you, but it also tells you that you must take care of it for the future, that you do not make purchases that you will not need.

It will be a few days to get back in shape in terms of exercise and food, remember that your sign is very vain and likes to be the center of attention. A stroke of luck comes to you with the numbers 08, 77 and try to use a lot of yellow to have more abundance. Your weak point is going to be your skin and hair, so try to take better care of them and not expose yourself to the sun’s rays as much. A very passionate love is going to come to you in these days of the sign of Aries or Aquarius. They invite you to go on a trip with your friends.

Capricorn

This week the star king, the Sun, is going to be dominated these days, that is, your sign is going to go through a stage of rebirth in everything it wants to do. He also tells you to watch out for upset stomachs and irritable bowels. Try to be more relaxed in your day to day, remember that your sign is the leader of everything it does, that is why it is important to always see new opportunities in the workplace so that you feel better about yourself.

In love matters, the sun is the one that governs the dialogue, that is, if you have doubts about your partner in terms of infidelity, it is time to clarify it, and if you no longer feel that your love relationship can continue in peace, it is better to give yourself a time to meet people more related to your sign. This planet also rules everything related to going back to school.. You will have a stroke of luck on April 5 with the numbers 07, 30 and try to use more green and blue color to attract more abundance. A love of the sign of Aries, Leo or Libra is going to come to stay. She tries to go out to exercise with the sun’s rays so that you have more positive energy.

Aquarium

For this sign, the planet Jupiter will be dominated, which governs the economic situation and new work proposals. This tells you that for your sign it is going to be a week of already analyzing what you want for your future and putting in all the possible performance to achieve your goals. Remember that one of the characteristics of the sign of Aquarius is always to achieve success and be stubborn in what is proposed and together with the planet Jupiter you will be able to achieve it. It also tells you that it is time to see who would really be your best partner to lead a healthier relationship. Remember that the couple is to build not to destroy, so do not hesitate to find your best compatibility in love that is Taurus, Virgo and Libra. Extra money comes to you for a lottery issue on April 6 with the numbers 13, 40 and use a lot of perfume to cut the negative. For Aquarius who are in a relationship, this planet tells you that it is time to take the next step of formalizing and having a family.

Pisces

The planet that is going to govern these days will be Mars with the conjunction of the Moon. Undoubtedly, together with your sign, it will be a few days of rearranging your ideas and having a lot of strength within you to achieve what you want so much to be happy. Remember that your sign always thinks for two at the same time, because it is two fish, that is, it is very changeable in its decisions and that sometimes makes you not know which direction to take to achieve success. That is why I recommend that these days you go out for a walk in the morning, so you will be able to receive all the positive energy of the planet Mars so that you can solve your doubts and, above all, so that you can channel the negative and aggressive of these days. into something positive for your life.

Week of loving surprises. You will receive the invitation to go out with a new love. Remember that your Pisces sign is going to have a few days of many pleasant surprises, including win a big prize in the lottery with the numbers 18, 70 and use more white and red colors to attract more abundance.

