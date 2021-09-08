Michael B. Jordan in the trailer for A Journal For Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington

Sony Pictures shared the first official trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the new film directed by Denzel Washington starring the superstar Michael B. Jordan.

The film is a romantic drama based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by Pulitzer Prize winner Dana Canedy: the story centers on her late partner, Charles Monroe King, played by Michael B. Jordan, a soldier who decides to start writing a diary for his newborn son, Jordan.

“I have held many physical roles in my career, because that was my appetite. I am 34 now, the last seven years I have been working a lot on physical development“said the actor of Creed to USA Today about his new movie. “But I felt certain I could get into this new kind of film, I wanted to try to explore these characters and feel vulnerable.“. Michael B. Jordan admitted he didn’t “watch many romantic movies“, but he said that when he read the script for TO Journal for Jordan, “I realized it was the right film to do it“. And also have thereopportunity to work with Denzel Washington, whom he considers his idol, pushed him in that direction.

A Journal for Jordan, which also includes Chanté Adams, will be released in the United States on December 10, just in time for the 2021/2022 awards season. The latest direction by Denzel Washington, Barriers, was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, winning the Best Actress category thanks to Viola Davis’ performance.

Recall that Michael B. Jordan is working on a TV series about Superman, while Denzel Washington will be Macbeth in the new film by Joel Coen.