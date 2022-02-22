Michael Jordan chose his successor in the NBA

In the NBA All-Star Game 2022, Michael Jordan ran to give a huge hug to a player who was neither LeBron James nor Stephen Curry. He would be the one chosen as MJ’s successor.

the world of NBA came to a standstill with one of the greatest sporting events in American history. The All Star Game 2022 was able to gather legends like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others, on the same stave. It was sensational!

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the NBA, the league decided to celebrate the 75 best players in history with a ceremony at the intermission of the 2022 All-Star Game and Jordan was one of the main protagonists without even touching a ball.

Until the last moment it was not known if Jordan was going to attend the NBA All-Star Game 2022 in Cleveland, but when MJ showed up, the crowd went wild. With one of the biggest cheers of the night, LeBron James and Cavaliers fans recognized the greatness of ‘Air’.

Jordan left a postcard for history by hugging LeBron and talking for more than 20 seconds, but he was not the star of Los Angeles Lakers who made him surrender in such a way that he ran out and gave him a tremendous hug. Only one player had that honor and it is already said that he was chosen as his successor in the NBA.

Neither LeBron, nor Curry: Jordan surrendered to Luka Doncic with a tremendous hug

After ‘stealing’ LeBron James and signing him to the famous ‘Air’ Jordan brand, Michael barely saw Luka Doncic ran to hug him in a tremendous gesture of affection that he did not have with either LeBron James or Stephen Curry. “It’s incredible, I don’t know how to explain that moment. It’s just amazing. MJ knows my name, it’s a lot. Just an amazing moment. I have no words for that.” said the Dallas Mavericks star about his encounter with Michael Jordan.