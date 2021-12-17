Michael Saylor attacks Warren Buffett | “Bitcoin thrives without him”

That Michael Saylor And Warren Buffett are on diametrically opposite positions on Bitcoin it should be neither new nor a mystery to readers of Cryptocurrency.it.

The first is CEO of the company most exposed to Bitcoin, the second one of the most successful investors in history, who attacked on every possible occasion $ BTC, defining it in an unrepeatable way.

Michael Saylor attacks Buffett: “You are not necessary for the success of Bitcoin”

Michael Saylor tease theOracle of Omaha, remembering that companies like Microsoft they could do without the investments of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm headed by the tycoon. Technically true – and that sheds some light on so much chatter that continues to rise up $ BTC and on the absence, among investors, of the most popular of all time.

No, Berkshire Hathaway is not the barometer of the market

And above all it is not of this market. The company – in a market phase characterized by great liquidity and from P / E Ratio off-axis is not performing as it used to be, a sign that the value investing that has been driving its moves for decades has not been able to adapt to an era of busted fundamentals.

But that’s not where that Michael Saylor attacks Buffett – or the position of the latter on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Warren Buffett has never bought Microsoft stock, despite being the best friend of Bill Gates for an entire generation. So even if successful investors don’t embrace Bitcoin, that doesn’t mean it won’t continue to grow. Microsoft has been hugely successful without Berkshire Hathaway’s investment.

Factual truth that cannot be contested – and that contributes, finally we add, to give a cut to a useless chatter that takes place mainly in old magazines and in very old newspapers dedicated to classical finance. The fact that Warren Buffett – which also deserves all possible respect as investor in the stock market – do not invest in Bitcoin it means absolutely nothing.

This is doubly true if we were to remember one of the fundamental adages of Warren Buffett, that is the invitation not to invest in something that is not understood. In a nutshell, the absence of WB from the world of Bitcoin could also be attributed to what is repeated several times by the same Oracle of Omaha.

Yes, Bitcoin will grow even without the support of the poet

Bitcoin it doesn’t need politicians, it doesn’t need states, it doesn’t need millionaire sponsors – and that goes for it too Michael Saylor. And it can also do without Warren Buffett, who has every right to invest their money as they see fit.

Of course, for the more malicious the poisonous words of Buffett and his associates towards Bitcoin they mark a bit the disappointment for having missed the train, but since we are not in the head of the great investor, we can neither comment nor deny.

A note: Warren Buffett once bought Microsoft stock

Before closing we also find the space to correctly define the discussion space opened by Saylor. Actually Warren Buffett bought it personally 100 shares of Microsoft the first time he met Bill Gates.

A poor sum compared to the substances on which he can count – and he never invested in the group with his large financial holding company. All this despite a decades-long friendship that binds him to Bill Gates same.