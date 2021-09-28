Michele B. Jordan responds to Denzel’s confrontation, playing modestly

Michele B Recently compared to Denzel Washington – And after a lot of controversy on the Internet … the man himself is charging on us in front of the camera.

We had the movie star on Friday night as we were leaving Catch in WeHo and asked him what he thought of people suggesting he was the next DW of his generation. Mike acted coldly and down to earth… saying that the great Denzel is his “teacher”, saying that everything is love between them.

Honestly, this doesn’t answer the question, but it’s a refined answer that appears to have been ready, which is a good thing. Perhaps his resistance to taking sides against Mr. Washington speaks volumes in and of itself.

ICYMI, MBJ, and Denzel were trending earlier this week after a Twitter user publicly asked people if Mike was the next Denzel in this day and age … and his question was met with fiery answers, for that matter. more disagree. Of course, the jokes also flew into Mike’s account. Loading... Advertisements

The online consensus seems to be… Hell no – Michael No Denzel, not even from a distance. Some have pointed out that the dude seems to be more of a handsome a-lister than someone with an incredible cut, per se. Right point… he hasn’t been nominated for many of the most prestigious solo acting awards in his career, at least not yet, anyway.

Maybe that could change, because he and Denzel seem to have gotten close enough on the set of the new film, which MBJ starred in. It’s called “Jordan’s Magazine”… and it’s about a war veteran who leaves love letters for his son.