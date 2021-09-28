News

Michele B. Jordan responds to Denzel’s confrontation, playing modestly

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Michele B Recently compared to Denzel Washington – And after a lot of controversy on the Internet … the man himself is charging on us in front of the camera.

We had the movie star on Friday night as we were leaving Catch in WeHo and asked him what he thought of people suggesting he was the next DW of his generation. Mike acted coldly and down to earth… saying that the great Denzel is his “teacher”, saying that everything is love between them.

Honestly, this doesn’t answer the question, but it’s a refined answer that appears to have been ready, which is a good thing. Perhaps his resistance to taking sides against Mr. Washington speaks volumes in and of itself.

ICYMI, MBJ, and Denzel were trending earlier this week after a Twitter user publicly asked people if Mike was the next Denzel in this day and age … and his question was met with fiery answers, for that matter. more disagree. Of course, the jokes also flew into Mike’s account.

Loading...
Advertisements

The online consensus seems to be… Hell no – Michael No Denzel, not even from a distance. Some have pointed out that the dude seems to be more of a handsome a-lister than someone with an incredible cut, per se. Right point… he hasn’t been nominated for many of the most prestigious solo acting awards in his career, at least not yet, anyway.

Maybe that could change, because he and Denzel seem to have gotten close enough on the set of the new film, which MBJ starred in. It’s called “Jordan’s Magazine”… and it’s about a war veteran who leaves love letters for his son.

Based on what Mike tells us here in this interview, Denzel may have given him a couple of pointers.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

561
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
449
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
379
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
378
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
376
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
365
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
363
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
359
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
284
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top