Michelle Carter: Elle Fanning will star in the series about suicide

In accordance with Colliderwill be a limited series, aka a miniseries, that will examine the events that brought Carter to trial for Roy’s suicide, and how his words had great weight and influence on the actions that took place that day and that caused the death of a disturbed teenager.

You have to remember that Lisa Cholodenkowho will direct the first episodes of the series, also worked on the series Unbelievable from Netflix, which is based on the true story of a teenage girl who reported rape, only to find that no one would believe her or support her, until more women started going through the same thing. In addition, it will be produced by the same creators of the podcast Dr Death.

Cholodenko also worked on The Kids Are All Rightwhich was nominated for Best Picture, the HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge, for which he won an Emmy. and the independent Laurel Canyonstarring Frances McDormand, Christian Bale, Kate Beckinsale and Alessandro Nivola.

Who will be in the series?

So far it has only been confirmed that Elle Fanning will play Michelle Carter. Chloe Sevigny will play Lynn Roy (Michelle’s boyfriend’s mother), and the cast is rounded out by Colton Ryan, Jeff Wahlberg, Aya Cash (of The Boys) and more as Michelle and Conrad Roy’s friends and family.

When it premieres?

The series will premiere on March 29 on Hulu, but in Mexico it could be seen on platforms such as StarzPlay or Paramount +, where it has not yet been confirmed.