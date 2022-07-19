Microblading: how to get thick eyebrows like elegant women

Even if you’re not up to date with the beauty trendsSurely you have ever heard of the microblading. There are many techniques that offer to give us fuller and more voluminous eyebrows, but this one in particular has been one of the most popular in recent years to achieve practical results, particularly when we are looking for a thicker finish, but the lack of hair makes it difficult, if not impossible, for our eye frame to be thick.

The care and shape of our eyebrows It is basic in our routines. We know the importance that falls on this area of ​​our face, so we invest time and money so that its shape is consistent with our proportions and stands out at its maximum potential. However, it is also true that not all of us have the thickness that celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Brooke Shields, Lilly Collins either Emma Watson. But that is no reason to be discouraged, since that is what the microblading.

How do elegant women microblade?

A woman with thick eyebrows. Chris Coles

The Microblading is a semi-permanent treatment to achieve thick eyebrows., something that is achieved through fine needles that deposit pigments on the skin, simulating the trace of a hair. celebrities like madonna Y Bella Thorne have used this technique in the past. While it has been around for a while, it has only been in recent years that it gained popularity in the West. This has made them more accessible and has even encouraged the birth of new currents, such as the microfeathering.

It’s a common mistake to think that the microblading it’s a tattoo. Although it is true that the way in which this technique manages to fill our eyebrows is through custom pigments which are deposited with very fine needles, the strokes are made by freehand and individually to achieve natural results. The dye does not have heavy metals, one of the key qualities that distinguishes them from permanent brands, hence its duration is a maximum of two years. It is also important to mention that they do not go as deep as traditional tattoos.

The elegant women bet on a bulky frame but with natural results. The specialist will trace individual hairs, one by one, until the desired result is achieved. To prepare for an appointment microblading you must take care of not shave a week before and avoid alcohol and caffeine the day before, as these can increase skin sensitivity. It is true that it is a painful process, even if anesthetic creams are used, at the end of the day the needles are scraping the skin to introduce the pigment, so it will be key to relax and take it easy.