Microsoft Teams enters the metaverse

The creation of the metaverse it will not be just Meta’s main goal for the next few years. Microsoft has indeed announced the integration of the Mesh platform into Teams to offer users a more immersive experience than traditional meetings. The feature will be available in the course of 2022.

Mesh in Teams: Meetings in the metaverse

The first information on Microsoft Mesh had been unveiled in March. The platform allows you to participate in virtual meetings, using HoloLens 2, VR viewers, computers, tablets and smartphones, on which the specific app is installed. The mixed reality offered by Mesh has been combined with the collaboration features available in Teams.

The end result is a virtual environment where people can meet by removing the barrier between real and digital. Mesh for Teams is therefore a “leads to the metaverse“, Where users interact through custom 2D or 3D avatars (even when the webcam is turned off). Meeting attendees can also move around spaces that mimic the look of real offices.

By leveraging artificial intelligence, Mesh is capable of simulate facial expressions and animate the avatars, in order to synchronize the movements of the digital mouth with those of the real voice. Using more advanced devices, such as HoloLens 2 and AR / VR headsets (which support hand tracking), it will be possible to participate in 3D meetings.

Mesh for Teams will be accessible as a preliminary version in the first half of 2022. Users will be able to create their own custom avatars, while companies will be able to create virtual spaces, even digital versions of the rooms used for face-to-face (physical) meetings.