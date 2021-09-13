MicroStrategy buys an additional 5,005 Bitcoins

Still MicroStrategy it’s still Michael Saylor – which now deserves a place in the short but intense history of Bitcoin – in that CEO of the group that has the most in cash.

The group has in fact just announced, through its CEO’s Twitter account, that it has purchased another 5,050 BTC – a purchase that leads the company to hold more than 114,000 Bitcoins – confirming itself as the group that holds the most in the world.

Another big purchase for MicroStrategy: 5,005 Bitcoins added to the cashier

A news bullish, to which Bitcoin he replied, in terms of prices, moving back towards quota $ 45,000, level of support lost during the morning and which plays a fundamental role in confirming the bull run of the last few weeks.

Bitcoin target and analysis – in relation to the latest purchase by MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy continues to focus on Bitcoin

Despite the fact that the prices are now much higher than those of entry for the company – the group MicroStrategy continues in his accumulation strategy from Bitcoin – using own capital or borrowed through bonds. Bonds that, we remember, despite a modest income are gone literally snapped up only a few weeks ago.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 5,050 bitcoins for ~ $ 242.9 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 48,099 per #bitcoin. As of 9/12/21 we #hodl ~ 114,042 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.16 billion at an average price of ~ $ 27,713 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/2ESbTy6ad7 – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) September 13, 2021

A strategy that follows exactly what it is Saylor has been repeating for some time now, namely that Bitcoin it is the most important and future-oriented asset on the market today. But also confirming what is the thesis of the most avid detractors for the group, namely that the original business from MicroStrategy is now a small thing compared to the exposure to BTC.

News to which the markets have responded positively, with a small bump of Bitcoin that brought it back around $ 45,000, price level of enormous importance and which now seemed lost, after BTC had approached menacingly at altitude $ 44,000. However, a certain instability remains on the market, with Bitcoin having difficulty in relaunching towards higher price targets.

All about MicroStrategy purchases

Overall to date MicroStrategy holds in portfolio over 114,000 Bitcoins, which were bought at an average price of $ 27,713 each, for an important gain for the group, which owes its own to BTC its enormous popularity today. As for the latest purchase, it was 5,005 BTC which were purchased at an average price of $ 48,099, slightly higher than the price at which it is currently trading Bitcoin on the markets.

Not bad: the same had happened during the accumulation phase that had seen Bitcoin even touch share of $ 29,000. with the detractors of the strategy of Saylor who had even feared the crack for the group, responsible for a wrong investment. Time, at least for now, has been a gentleman and has proved the strategy of Saylor, which also thanks to various own initiatives aims to broaden the audience of large groups listed on the stock exchange invest in Bitcoin. Something inevitable, again according to the CEO of MicroStrategy.

What does this mean for Bitcoin?

It means a movement bullish – but not always purchases by MSTR is able to produce. In the past there has even been the reverse case, or a slight decline as the news of the purchase of BTC by Saylor’s company spread.

Today, however, the market seemed to be waiting for nothing but some good news – an injection of confidence that, at least for now, is producing some bullish effects, albeit relatively weak. What is certain is that the commitment of MicroStrategy – regardless of the price level – it seems determined to continue. And that the group will continue to accumulate BTC as the main strategy for the growth of one’s assets. The company also still has capital in cash that can be destined for BTC, precisely because they are collected for this purpose. Shopping, so to speak, in all likelihood will not end here.