Midnight in the Switchgrass, the thriller film starring Megan Fox and Bruce Willis

Midnight in the Switchgrass is the thriller film that comes out today in the United States. While they are in Florida for another case, FBI agents Helter (Bruce Willis) and Lombardo (Megan Fox) meet the policeman Crawford (Emile Hirsch). He is investigating a series of murders of women, and they all seem to be connected.

Lombardo and Crawford collaborate to stay undercover: but the situation takes an unexpected direction, and Lombardo is in danger. So Crawford has to face a serial killer.

Midnight in the Switchgrass, the cast of the film

Cast over Bruce Willis (Cosmic Sin), Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Out of the Shadows, Next aurora) there are Caitlin Carmichael (the TV series Young Sheldon) and Sistine Rose Stallone (47 Meters – Uncaged). The direction is by Randall Emmett, he has already produced films such as What doesn’t kill you and Grandparent this time is war. Critics did not like the film: for The Film Stage “Hirsch is good, even if a bit exaggerated. As well as Fox, especially when she breaks the boxes to Willis being too ‘cowardly’ to take the risks that she is all too willing to face”.

For The Hollywood Reporter “it fails to meet even the lowest expectations; he does not take his characters seriously nor does he engage in the superficial attempt at topicality”. For The New York Times “the atmosphere is completely shabby without standing out, and everything about the film – the emotionless pronunciation of the jokes, the back stories left in half – exudes a concise regularity”.

