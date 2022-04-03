Miguel Cabrera gifts 1B glove to Spencer Torkelson

Welcome to the Majors, Spencer Torkelson. The valued prospect of the Tigersand number four in all of baseball, will be in the major league roster of Detroit on Opening Day, as announced by the club’s general manager, Al Ávila.

What welcome giftthe Venezuelan slugger and future Hall of Fame, Miguel Cabrerasponsored the young player giving him a first base glovea position Torkelson is expected to fill in his first year in the Big Top.

Torkelson’s arrival opens the door to a new generation of Tigers. The first pick of the 2020 Amateur Draft rose like foam through the Detroit farms and now he will try to help the Tigers get back into competition after a long rebuild.

The Tigers will start the season next Friday at home against the White Sox. The news is welcomed by Tigers fans, considering their No. 2 prospect, Riley Greene, broke his foot on a foul ball Friday.