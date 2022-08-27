Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have already raised nearly $30 million to help Ukraine

It’s only been a few days since Mila Kunis Y Ashton Kutcher open a GoFundMe account to raise funds that will go entirely to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

That is why it is understandable that the couple was very excited to address all their Instagram followers again, since They have managed to amass almost $30 million dollars from their fans.

The actress of Ukrainian origin and her husband thanked all those who wanted to contribute their grain of sand to the cause, especially relevant at a time when the towns and cities of the country are suffering an intensified siege by Russian troops, who have It also caused the biggest refugee crisis that Europe has suffered in more than 70 years.

Hollywood power couple hopes to break the $30 million dollar barrier on its donation page very soonwhich will remain open as long as possible.

“We are not done yet, we want to reach our goal. It means a lot to us that they are collaborating, it reinforces the feeling of community and shows the power of help that we have as a collective”, Kunis mentioned.

Likewise, Mila and Ashton, parents of two children, celebrated the arrival of several humanitarian measures whose costs will be covered with that sum: the Airbnb rental platform gave up several of its apartments for the reception of refugees and a cargo ship is docked on the coast to facilitate the evacuation of thousands of people.

