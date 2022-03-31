Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say ‘much more’ can be done to help Ukraine

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $30 million in donations for Ukrainians fleeing war and outlined their next steps to help Ukraine.

Kunis said sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations have been successful, but the public must keep up pressure on companies that work with Russia.

“Sanctions work… In the meantime, what people can do on the Internet, in the world, is to approach these companies and ask them to stop producing, stop working and close their doors in Russia,” Kunis said.

Kutcher said that in addition to publishing an index of companies still doing business with Russia, the pair will organize 20,000 bulletproof vests to be shipped to Ukraine and work to track children leaving Ukraine without parents or guardians to thwart human trafficking.

“There is much more that can be done. This is only the beginning of our work », he commented. “This is going to be a long war, because Putin doesn’t seem to give up and face the reality that he made a big mistake,” and he too urged China to “wake up.”

“We are not going to withdraw,” he said.

Kunis was born in Ukraine in 1983, and her family moved to the United States eight years later.

*With information from CNN