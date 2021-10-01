Mila Kunis: from Ukraine with love and a growing career







Mila Kunis is one of the more names hot of the current Hollywood scene: it is no coincidence that in 2011 GQ magazine included her in the list of the 100 hottest women of all time … The career of the Ukrainian-born actress, which began very early, when she was still a child, was marked by two very specific points: the first was being chosen to give the voice to Meg, daughter of Peter Griffin in the homonymous series (Family Guy in the American original), the classic ugly but intelligent ‘nerd’ for this completely unpopular at school.

The second was participation in Black Swan, black fairy tale set in the world of classical ballet signed by Darren Aronofsky, as Natalie Portman’s antagonist, who earned her the trust of critics and revived her career.







But let’s take a step back: Mila Kunis was born in Ukraine in the early 80s, it seems centuries ago, but the actress was actually born in the Soviet Union! With the collapse of the communist bloc of Eastern Europe in 1989 and the dissolution of the USSR itself in the early 90s, Mila’s family decided to move to the USA; behind the decision, also religious reasons: the Kunis are in fact Jews (Mila herself explained that she was raised in the name of the principles of the Jewish religion), and, as is well known, the Soviet regime could not tolerate religion, of any cult, an intolerance rooted for decades which in the former USSR certainly did not disappear with the collapse of the regime.

Mila Kunis, biography

Mila Kunis described the move – to Los Angeles – as particularly traumatic: an eight-year-old girl finds herself overnight attending school in a country light years away as a culture from the one in which she was born and raised, without knowing a word of the local language.

However, in the end Mila manages to settle down: at nine she begins to take her first acting courses and in 1994 she gets the first part, in the very popular NBC soap opera Day Our Lives (in Italian Il tempo della nostra vita), born in 1965 and all now broadcast in the USA.

Various participations in minor roles followed: on the small screen, That ’70 Show; at the cinema, Gia, a film that began to make Angelina Jolie known to the general public, in 1999 the first great turning point: Mila Kunis replaces Lacey Chabert as the voice of Meg Griffin; in talking about the choice, Seth MacFarlane, creator of the series, explained how immediately the actress proved to be the right person: her young age (at the time she was 15) made her perfect for a character practically her age, avoiding the annoying sensation that sometimes comes when adult actors find themselves voicing characters of often much younger age.

In 2001, Mila is on the screen with Kirsten Dunst, then rising star of Hollywood (the following year Spider-Man would have definitively launched the actress in the stardom); the following year, however, it was the turn of an epochal flop: the almost unbearable American Psycho 2, where a young emulator of Patrick Bateman kills her roommate, steals her identity and puts the aging university professor William Shatner in a tight spot. . A comparison with the original is impossible, the film comes out directly on DVD, and is widely misunderstood by the same Mila Kunis, who each time talks about it with embarrassment.

Mila Kunis, brown eyes and statuesque physique

The second part of the 2000s is marked by a series of participations in projects of little success: the only ‘solid’ commitment of the actress continues to be the dubbing of Meg Griffin, until in 2008 he participated in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (released in Italian as Non mi Download, an exceptional example of the inventiveness of our local distributors), directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow: The film is a commercial success and at the same time receives positive reviews, including those related to the performance of Mila Kunis. From here, a slow but steady climb begins: here it is alongside Mark Wahlberg in Max Payne, an adaptation of the video game of the same name, with excellent results at the box office (the critics’ judgments were less flattering); from Ben Affleck And Jason Bateman in Extract; from Denzel Washington in The Book of Eli; with Steve Carell and Tina Fey in Crazy Night in Manhattan.

A slow apprenticeship, with mixed results, which allows her to enrich her experiences and to deal with high-level productions, which will allow her to be ready for the occasion of life: thanks to the convincing interpretation of Forgetting Sarah Marshall – and partly on the recommendation of the protagonist Natalie Portman – Mila Kunis gets the part of the antagonist in Black Swan. It is 2010, the experience is one of those ‘trying’ and formative ones: Mila Kunis lends itself to intensive training alongside a very strict diet and classical ballet lessons four hours a day, seven days a week; a preparation that is not without injuries (including a dislocated shoulder), but which allows her to successfully face the part and stand up to comparison with Natalie Portman.

The film is a success that allows Portman to take home the Oscar, but does not leave Mila Kunis with dry mouth: the actress is in fact awarded as Best Young at the 67 edition of the Venice Film Festival (Black Swan was the opening film), in addition to winning her nominations at the Golden Globe and at Screen Actors Guild Award. For Mila Kunis, is the turning point on the big screen: the actress is confirmed to be particularly suited to romantic comedies alongside Justin Timberlake in Friends with Benefit (Friends of the bed), with which we reach the present day and his next commitments. The collaboration with Seth MacFarlane also continues in the debut behind the camera of the creator of the Family Guy: in Ted, Mila Kunis he will find Mark Wahlberg again, and will have to contend with the latter’s stuffed bear who, after having come to life in the protagonist’s childhood, continues to accompany him even in adulthood, with little urban ways and a very uneducated language …

2013 will see instead Mila Kunis participate in the Disney Oz The Great and Powerful, a sort of prequel to the novel, in which she will be a young witch who, together with two ‘colleagues’, will hinder the plans of the protagonist James Franco. Next year the actress will also be on screen with Blood Ties, with Clive Owen, Billy Crudup and Marion Cotillard.

Among the curiosities concerning the life of the actress, her youthful relationship with Maculay Culkin and the well-known passion for the online fantasy role-playing game World of Warcraft. In recent times, Mila Kunis made headlines for having accepted the invitation to dinner from an American veteran from Afghanistan, who had expressed this desire in a video on Youtube once he returned home.