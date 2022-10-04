Mila Kunis stars in surprising thriller

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ is the new Netflix movie starring the actress.

Ila Kunis is the protagonist of an excellent proposal that Netflix premieres on October 7, we are talking about ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’, a film based on the best-seller by Jessica Knoll published in 2015. It was in fact the same writer who interested in taking large screen this disturbing novel, actively collaborating on the script.

This production also marks the return to theaters of the Ukrainian-born actress, after the box office failure of ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’, released in February 2021.

The Oscar nominee works under the orders of director Mike Barker in this thriller that tells the story of a successful woman with the life she wants, but even with all the halo of glamor that surrounds her, a mysterious event from the past turns her into prey. of their own secrets.

Kunis shares credits with Finn Wittrock, known for appearing in the anthology series ‘American Horror Story,’ as well as young actress Chiara Aurelia, who plays the young version of her character, and Scoot McNairy, actor from Narcos: Mexico.

Images: Classes





Comments

Comments