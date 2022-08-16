Mila Kunis, the Ukrainian who conquered Hollywood

by: Agencies – August 14, 2022, 11:05 a.m.



Theresa Garcia Amaro



(THE UNIVERSAL).- Beautiful, talented and funny, this is how we could define Mila Kunis, one of the actresses who attracts the most attention not only for her personal life, but also for her long career that includes modeling. Born in Ukraine on August 14, 1983, Milena Márkovna Kunis came with her family to the United States when she was just a child. Her talent and charm came to the attention of Susan Curtis, who has been her manager ever since.



She began modeling for catalogs and television commercials and soon made a leap to acting where she had small appearances in series such as “Days of our lives”.



His great leap to fame came in 1998 when he got the role of Jackie in the popular series “Than 70’s show” and almost lost it, because he was a minor when he auditioned for the character, although after analyzing the work of Kunis, the director chose to leave her because according to his words, no one was a better fit than her. In that series she met who would be her current husband, Ashton Kutcher.



Although her film work is not as extensive as other actresses, she has collaborated on important projects such as her participation in the 2010 film “Black Swan” with Natalie Portman and Vincent Cassel. In it, she gave life to Lilly, a ballet dancer who puts Nina Sayers, the prima ballerina of a prestigious New York ballet company, in check. The tape gave the Oscar award to Natalie Portman.



Another of the projects where Kunis has left a good taste in the mouth is “The Book of Eli” (2010). In the film, she shared performances with Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman and Jenifer Beals and is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a man guards one of the most important treasures: a book.



From serious films he also goes to comedies, such as his work in the film “The Club of Rebel Mothers” (2016) and its sequel, “Christmas of the Rebel Mothers” (2017) with Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn. In these productions, she plays Amy, a young mother who breaks with the stereotypes of the perfect mother and, together with her friends, experiences motherhood in an unconventional way.



He also participated in one of the versions of “Friends with Benefits” (2011) co-starring Justin Timberlake, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson. The film was well received by the public as it almost quadrupled its budget.



Currently she is more focused on her private life and caring for her children and her family; however, despite being away from the spotlight, she is one of the most influential women in the media and on the verge of turning 39, she is more active than ever.